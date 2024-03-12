Customer Spending Results, Flexera Report





From the nearly 25% of AWS and Azure customers spending $500,000 to more than $5 million per month to Google Cloud's cloud adoption rates, learn from Flexeras' new cloud report that every partner and customer should know about. We present five key data findings.

More than 750 executives and IT professionals shared their thoughts on how much their companies spend on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, and how they take advantage of cloud provider discounts and adoption rates.

Approximately 25% of AWS and Azure customers surveyed spend between $500,000 and more than $5 million each month, so understanding cloud spending trends, discounts, and adoption rates is important for many organizations.

These results are based on Flexeras' new 2024 State of the Cloud report released Tuesday, which looks at how AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) customers use the world's three largest cloud platforms. Gain powerful insights into what you're spending.

Flexera surveyed more than 750 IT professionals and executives around the world in late 2023.The majority of respondents work for companies with 1,000 to 100,000 employees, and 62% of respondents are headquartered in the United States

AWS, Google, Azure cloud market share

Before we get into the results of Flexeras' new cloud report, let's take a quick look at the latest global cloud market share rankings as of Q4 2023.

Seattle-based AWS is the global market share leader for cloud infrastructure services with 31 percent share, followed by Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft with 24 percent global share, followed by Mountain View, Calif.-based Microsoft. Google Cloud has an 11% share.

Together, these three cloud giants own about two-thirds of the global cloud computing market, according to research firm Synergy Research Group.

While Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have the lion's share of the public cloud market, Flexera also includes customer data and results from IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Alibaba Cloud. IBM, Oracle, and Alibaba Cloud each own between 2% and 4% of the global cloud market.

CRN analyzes five of the most important findings from Flexeras' new 2024 report that all AWS, Azure, GCP, and cloud customers and partners should know.

How much will you spend on each cloud provider?

One of the key findings of the Flexeras survey shows how much companies spend with cloud providers each month, with most companies spending between $50,000 and $500,000 per month.

AWS Spending: Approximately 19% of AWS customers report spending less than $50,000 per month. 17% are spending $50,000 to $100,000 per month. 14% have him spending $100,000 to $200,000 a month. 12% spend between $200,000 and $500,000 each month.

At the high end, about 9% of AWS customers spend between $500,000 and $1 million each month. 8% per month he spends $1 million to $2 million. 4% will spend $2 million a month and he will spend $5 million. 3% spend more than $5 million a month.

Azure Spending: Approximately 20% of Microsoft Azure customers report spending less than $50,000 per month. 16% spend between $50,000 and $100,000 each month. 15% spend between $100,000 and $200,000 per month. 13% spend between $200,000 and $500,000 per month.

At the high end, about 9% of Azure customers spend between $500,000 and $1 million each month. 7% spend between $1 million and $2 million a month. 5% spend $2 million and $5 million each month. 3% spend more than $5 million a month.

Google Cloud Platform Spending: Approximately 24% of Google Cloud customers report spending less than $50,000 per month. 10% spend between $50,000 and $100,000 each month. 9% spend between $100,000 and $200,000 per month. 8% spend between $200,000 and $500,000 each month.

At the high end, about 5% of GCP customers spend between $500,000 and $1 million each month. 4% per month he spends $1 million to $2 million. 3% will spend $2 million a month and he will spend $5 million. One percent spend more than $5 million a month.

Bottom line: Almost 25% of AWS and Azure customers spend between $500,000 and more than $5 million per month on these two cloud leader platforms. It's important to note that customer monthly spending on AWS and Azure is roughly the same, with each spending category differing by less than 1 percentage point.

Additionally, while Google Cloud adoption still lags far behind AWS and Azure, it remains the leader among users spending less than $50,000 per month. This is consistent with respondents experimenting more with her GCP compared to her AWS and Azure.

What public cloud provider does your organization use?

AWS topped the list of public cloud providers of choice for running critical workloads at 49%, followed closely by Microsoft Azure at 45% of respondents, followed by Google Cloud at 21%.

When it comes to where customers run some workloads, 35% use Azure, 29% use AWS, and 29% use GCP.

In terms of experimentation, 17% of respondents are experimenting with Google Cloud Platform, 9% are experimenting with Azure, and 8% are experimenting with AWS.

Outside of the main three, 8% of respondents run critical workloads on IBM Cloud, 7% on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and 2% on Alibaba Cloud.

About 17% of respondents run some workloads on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, followed by 14% on IBM Cloud, and then 8% on Alibaba Cloud.

Bottom line: AWS and Microsoft Azure will continue to be the most widely used cloud platforms in 2024, but many cloud platforms are experimenting with GCP. In contrast, usage for Oracle, IBM, and Alibaba Cloud remained relatively unchanged compared to the previous year.

Public cloud provider adoption rates in 2024 and 2023

Comparing adoption rates in 2023 and 2024, Flexeras data shows that Azure's adoption rate was 80%, slightly higher than AWS's 78%. Google Cloud Platform's year-over-year cloud adoption rate was 50%.

The top three cloud providers, AWS, Azure, and GCP, each saw increased adoption this year compared to 2023.

Interestingly, for the first time in the Flexeras State of the Cloud Report, a single cloud provider, Azure, reached the 80% threshold.

Consider Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, IBM Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. His 2024 adoption rate for each company was about the same as his 2023. Oracle's year-over-year adoption rate was 25 percent, IBM's adoption rate was 21 percent, and Alibaba's adoption rate was 10 percent.

Bottom line: Looking to 2023, AWS led the way in adoption at 74% versus Azure at 71%. However, over the past 12 months, Azure adoption rates have been much higher compared to his AWS.

Which cloud provider discounts are you using?

Cloud provider pricing structures can be complex and difficult to understand, but provider discounts present a great opportunity to reduce costs.

AWS: The most popular discount on AWS is AWS Reserved Instances, with 44% of respondents taking advantage of the discount.

Approximately 37% take advantage of AWS Savings Plans discounts, followed by AWS EDP (Enterprise Discount Program) at 32%, AWS Spot Instances at 30%, and service-specific discounts at 21%.

Azure: The most popular discount on Microsoft Azure is the Azure EA (Enterprise Agreement), with 45% of respondents taking advantage of the discount.

Approximately 40% of respondents took advantage of Azure Reserved Instances discounts, followed by Azure Savings Plans at 31%, Azure Hybrid Benefits at 21%, Azure Low Priority VMs at 20%, and service-specific discounts at 18%. It has become.

Google: The most popular discount used by Google is the 42% Google Committed Use Discount. Approximately 20% of respondents also take advantage of Google product-specific discounts.

IBM: IBM's most popular discount is 42% on IBM Cloud subscriptions. Approximately 37% are using IBM Cloud Reserved Instances and 26% are using IBM Cloud Negotiated discounts.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI): 31% to 32% of respondents take advantage of OCI Universal Credit or OCI Negotiated discounts.

Bottom line: The majority of respondents take advantage of either 45 percent Azure EA discounts, 44 percent AWS Reserved Instances, or 42 percent Google committed use discounts.

How many virtual machines (VMs) does each cloud provider have?

The number of virtual machines (VMs) or instances running in each cloud provides further insight into the size of your organization's footprint in the cloud.

For AWS, 66% of customers have between 1 and 500 instances on the AWS Cloud, and 20% run between 501 and 1,000 or more instances on AWS.

Looking at Microsoft, 67 of its customers have between 1 and 500 instances on Azure, and 22% run between 501 and more than 1,000 instances on Azure.

Approximately 53% of Google Cloud Platform customers have between 1 and 500 instances on GCP. Approximately 10% of customers run between 501 and more than 1,000 instances on GCP.

The majority of respondents did not have instances running on IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, or Alibaba Cloud. With instances on these three platforms, the majority reported an average number of instances of less than 100.

Bottom line: AWS and Azure lead in larger footprint sizes of 500+ instances, but GCP is powerful for customers who need 1-50 instances in the cloud.

In the private cloud/on-premises space, Microsoft products such as Microsoft Azure Stack and Microsoft System Center have larger scale deployments than AWS Outposts and Google Anthos.

