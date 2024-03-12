The fundamental flaw at the heart of the internet





Tuesday, March 12th marked the 35th anniversary of the World Wide Web. The visionary who designed it, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, now says the web is evil and does more harm than good. The way it has evolved has created dysfunctional incentives, allowing a few large platforms and their omniscient algorithms to steer human behavior in antisocial and destructive directions, he said. says.

So how can we fix the Internet? Berners-Lee knows better than anyone that Band-Aid solutions won't do it. Previous approaches to solving the Internet's problems, such as the European Union's 2016 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the European Union's Right to Be Forgotten Privacy Act, have failed to address core problems in the design of the Internet. , failed to fulfill its promise. As the great architect and design philosopher Buckminster Fuller once said, “You can never change things by fighting the existing reality.” To change something, you have to change the existing model. Build a new model to deprecate. That is the mindset with which we need to approach this most urgent of challenges.

A fundamental overhaul begins by recognizing the fundamental challenges that have long plagued the engineers who built and maintained the Internet. So how do you allow people to privately and securely identify each other without exposing sensitive information to the whole world?

The Internet's open information architecture provides value to humanity, but it also creates the potential for mass surveillance. This identification challenge was less of a problem for the non-human machines that the Internet's founders connected to their networks, the computers that were charged with coordinating a distributed system for sharing packets of data. Each connection to a network was assigned a unique identifier using something called an Internet Protocol (IP) address. The system continues to work this way. Whether it's your laptop, smartphone, or TV connected to Wi-Fi, its all-important IP address identifies the device, not you.

This wasn't much of an issue during the first relatively sleepy decades of Internet life. But in the 1990s, when non-technical people started connecting to the web in large numbers and exchanging money and things of value between companies, we learned to trust humans, not just machines on the internet. I needed to know what I could do. . Who was going to oversee the verification of these people? And how?

We have not yet solved this challenge. As a result, people using the Internet benefit from powerful intermediary institutions that act as custodians and arbiters of identity. This intermediary position allows these companies to siphon our data into opaque, closed systems and create the vast internet platforms that control our lives today. It's up to us to devise a system to take back control.

We propose a new protocol model that re-empowers humans. This is an idea being developed within the Project Liberty initiative. These are suggestions, not orders. It is up to the market to decide which software becomes the standard and which new innovations are adopted. Nevertheless, the principles embedded in our idea of ​​allowing people to decide who has access to their data and content, when, how, and under what conditions serve the common good. It should help you find a solution that works for you. They provide a solid foundation for imagining a better future.

Whatever the consequences of structural redesign, implementing it and replacing today's irreparably broken structures is an important step toward repairing our fractured society and tainted civic discourse. This is an urgent and inevitable first step. Simply introducing new laws and regulations will not solve the problem. You can never keep up with the power and pace of new technology. We need to upgrade the plumbing of this digital information system and strengthen its core protocols with new software that can overhaul the data-hungry systems that accompany it. Whatever we come up with must have humans in mind.

Still, while both the problem and the solution lie in technology, the catalyst for change needs to come from everyone, not just engineers and developers. We need public participation, a collective mission that goes beyond the narrow functional concerns of software design. An overhaul of the Internet is an inherently social and political project.

We can view this current problem through the lens provided by a much older problem: the American Project advocated by Thomas Paine and his fellow Founding Fathers. Although no society is perfect, we believe that the American project, at least as it was designed, implemented, and iterated over most of his two-and-a-half century existence, provides a useful benchmark for conducting this analysis. . Despite all of America's flaws, including the era of legalized slavery, a society that has produced so much prosperity, technological progress, intellectual and cultural dynamism, and freedom in such a short period of time. There is nothing else like it.

Is it grandiose to compare our mission to that of America's Founding Fathers? We strongly believe that the fabric of society is once again at risk and that a similar level of urgency exists. I am. At the time, American colonists were subjects who benefited from the monarch's broad and absolute power. We currently live in a system of digital dictatorship, where platforms powered by manipulative algorithms that tap into human dopamine function essentially act as our digital feudal masters. That is why we see the American project as a valuable guide in this most important undertaking.

The American project was designed to enable the nation to grow and cope with changing conditions, to create lasting opportunities for progress among its people, and to ensure general conditions of peace and health. It can be seen as an amalgamation of rules, social norms, and institutions. -Being for everyone. Because of the foundations of our democracy, which are based on principles of individual freedom, equality before the law, and free markets, some Americans have the privilege of enjoying these core individual rights and freedoms while An understanding was developed that similar rights must be respected for other people.

The American project fostered a parallel responsibility to care for the common good. Most importantly, it was not conceived as a complete concept. It was always a work in progress. The law is structured to enable change, and while U.S. law is expected to evolve in response to changing circumstances and changing customs, government leaders, legislators, and courts have continued to adhere to these founding principles. I treated it as a north star for evaluating the current situation. It explores how each country's electoral rules have evolved from one white person, one vote to one white person, one vote, and why our society seems to fall short of those core ideals. The question is, are we continuing to face, discuss, and work on these issues? Without this framework, progress is impossible.

The same principles must be applied to redesigning the Internet to create a digital society fit for humans.

