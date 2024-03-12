Moto G 5G, Power 5G bring improved specs and lower prices





Motorola is lowering the price of its value-focused Moto G phone product line. The new Moto G 5G, announced on Tuesday, starts at his $200 and features a display with a higher refresh rate than its predecessor. It arrives alongside the refreshed Moto G Power 5G, which maintains the same $300 price as last year's model while delivering unique spec improvements.

The two phones were bundled with the 2024 Moto G Play, which was released last month, and the price has been reduced from $170 in 2023 to $150 for this year's model.

The new screen on the Moto G 5G is a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Atmos audio. The phone has a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. This processor isn't the latest Qualcomm offers in this price range, with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, but it should be optimized for photography and phone displays.

Unfortunately, its 50-megapixel main lens is coupled with a 2-megapixel macro camera, and we have yet to see such a lens be of much help to photographers. The phone also features 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging capability.

The $299 Moto G Power 5G offers additional memory and an updated camera compared to the $199 Moto G 5G.

The Moto G Power 5G comes with a larger 6.7-inch display. Like the buck model, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, 128GB of storage, Dolby Atmos audio, and a 5,000mAh battery. The camera setup has also been enhanced. It has a 50-megapixel main camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, which helps you take zoomed-out photos. It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7020 processor.

New to the Moto G Power this year is 15-watt wireless charging, which is still a novelty for a phone in this price range.

Both phones offer a 'RAM Boost' feature that allows you to expand your onboard memory using the internal storage. According to Motorola, this feature will increase the internal memory of the Moto G 5G from 4GB to 8GB, and the internal memory of the Moto G Power from 8GB to 16GB. You will need to test this claim to see if this feature provides a noticeable improvement. This has also been confirmed on OnePlus phones.

Unfortunately, both phones stick to Motorola's policy of providing one year of software updates and three years of security updates. This has been Motorola's long-standing policy for his G Phone, but I'd like to see it improved. Now that high-end phones like Samsung's Galaxy S24 and Google's Pixel 8 receive up to seven years of software updates, it's time for lower-end phones to offer several more years of support as well.

But on the bright side, both phones come with NFC for contactless payments. This is a feature that's just starting to appear on $200 phones.

Moto G 5G will be available from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on March 21st, with the unlocked version available on May 2nd. The color is sage green. Moto G Power 5G will first be released on Cricket on March 22nd ahead of additional carriers, with unlocked models launching on March 29th.

