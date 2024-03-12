Google restricts AI chatbot Gemini from answering questions about 2024 elections | Technology





Google is restricting its Gemini AI chatbot from answering election-related questions and restricting users from receiving information about candidates, parties, and other political elements in countries voting this year.

Out of an abundance of caution on such an important topic, Gemini has begun introducing restrictions on the types of election-related queries it responds to, the Google India team said on its site.

A Google spokesperson said the company initially announced plans to limit election-related queries in a blog post last December, and made a similar announcement regarding the European Parliament elections in February. While Google's post on Tuesday was about India's upcoming elections, TechCrunch reported that Google confirmed it was rolling out the changes globally.

When asked questions such as “Please tell me about President Biden,” or “Who is Donald Trump,” Gemini will now respond, “I'm still learning how to answer this question.” In the meantime, try Google search, or similar evasive answers. Less subjective questions about how to register to vote also refer to Google searches.

Google is restricting the functionality of chatbots this year ahead of mass betting polls in countries including the US, India, South Africa and the UK. There are growing concerns about AI-generated disinformation and its impact on global elections, as the technology enables the use of robocalls, deepfakes, and chatbot-generated propaganda.

As we shared last December, out of an abundance of caution in preparation for the many elections around the world in 2024, we were limiting the types of election-related queries that Gemini would respond to.

Governments and regulators around the world are struggling to respond to advances in AI and its threats to democratic processes, while big tech companies are under pressure to curb malicious uses of AI tools. . Google said in a blog post on Tuesday that it is implementing multiple features, including watermarking and content labels on AI-generated content, to prevent the spread of mass misinformation.

Gemini recently faced intense backlash over its image generation capabilities. This is because users began to notice that the tool was inaccurately producing images of people of color when prompted about historical context. These included depictions of people of color as Catholic popes and as German Nazi soldiers in World War II. Google suspended some features of Geminis in response to the controversy, issued a statement apologizing, and said it would tweak the technology to resolve the issue.

The Gemini scandal involved issues surrounding AI-generated misinformation, but also exposed how major AI companies are at the center of culture wars and under intense public scrutiny. Ta. Republican lawmakers have accused Google of promoting left-wing ideology through its AI tools, and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has urged CEO Sundar Pichai to testify under oath to Congress about Gemini. I asked for it.

Prominent AI companies such as OpenAI and Google appear increasingly intent on preventing their chatbots from engaging in sensitive questions that could lead to public relations backlash. But it's difficult for these companies to even decide which questions to block, with 404 Media reporting earlier this month that Gemini won't answer questions like what is Palestine but will answer similar questions about Israel. Probably.

