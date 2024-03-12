Alberta allocates $55 million to build technology and science hub at University of Calgary





The hub will include incubator space for researchers to collaborate with industry partners.

The Government of Alberta has committed $55 million to the 2024 budget to build a new interdisciplinary science hub at the University of Calgary.

The new hub will have incubator space where researchers can collaborate on research with industry partners. The program will focus on his seven high-demand program areas: Chemistry, Energy Innovation, Energy Pathways, Quantum Nanotech Chemistry, Health Innovation, Agricultural and Plant Biotechnology, Near-Earth and Space, and Neuroscience.

The funding, which will be provided over three years, is expected to ease the increased enrollment demands faced by the University's Faculty of Science by adding at least 2,000 full-time graduate and undergraduate enrollment positions.

“This new facility reflects Alberta's commitment to maintaining our great province's scientific leadership for decades to come,” University of Calgary Dean of Science Christine Baetz said in a statement. Stated. We will advance science for Alberta's students, industry and economy, and drive new innovations that benefit us all.

Related: University of Calgary Venture Philanthropy Fund UCeed targets pre-seed funding gap

Alberta initially invested $5 million in September to help plan the project, which is expected to be completed in 2029. The $450 million facility will include a student success center to teach workplace skills, host a startup incubator, and industry collaboration space for internships and talent development. -About learning.

The University of Calgary has played an important role in supporting Alberta's technology ecosystem. The province plans to hire the university in 2022 to develop a quantum hub, named Quantum City, to serve as the province's technology talent pool and accelerate the development of Alberta-made quantum technologies. Invested $23 million.

The university is also preparing to launch ElevateIP Alberta, Alberta's version of the federal intellectual property (IP) program. The program aims to help Alberta's more than 2,500 startups understand, manage and leverage their intellectual property.

Since June 2020, UCeed, the university's pre-seed startup investment fund, has been one of Canada's most active pre-seed and seed-stage investors. Since its founding, UCeed has expanded from two funds to six funds, all of which support early-stage technology startups developing health, social impact, and energy-related solutions.

Featured image courtesy of University of Calgary.Photo by Riley Brandt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/alberta-earmarks-55-million-to-build-tech-science-hub-at-the-university-of-calgary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos