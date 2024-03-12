Google restricts AI chatbot Gemini from responding to election-related queries





Google is limiting the ability of its AI chatbot Gemini to answer questions about elections scheduled in several countries this year, including the US presidential election.

The decision was made to minimize potential failures in technology implementation, the Alphabet-owned company said on Tuesday.

Out of an abundance of caution on such an important topic, Google has begun implementing limits on the types of election-related queries that Gemini responds to, Google said in a blog post on Tuesday. We take our responsibility to provide high quality information in response to these types of inquiries seriously and are continually working to improve our protections.

The move comes amid growing concerns about fake news and misinformation as advances in generative AI such as photo and video generation.

In addition to the United States, several other large countries will hold national elections, including South Africa, Russia, and India, the world's largest democracy.

I'm still learning how to answer this question. In the meantime, try Google Search,” Gemini said in response to a question about the upcoming presidential debate between US President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump.

Last December, Google introduced the restrictions in the US and announced they would go into effect ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Google and Facebook step up efforts to combat election misinformation

A Google representative said the announcement comes as the technology platform prepares for a major global election that will affect up to 4 billion people in more than 40 countries. The proliferation of AI-generated content is raising serious concerns about election-related misinformation, with the number of AI-generated deepfakes increasing by 900% in one year, according to statistics from machine learning startup Clarity. It is said that there is

Election-related propaganda has been a major issue since the 2016 presidential election. At this time, Russian actors used cheap and easy methods to spread false content across social media. Lawmakers are now deeply concerned about the rapid emergence of AI.

Google's AI products have come under scrutiny after flaws in some of Gemini's historical images of individuals forced the company to shut down its chatbot's image generation capabilities late last month. .

In response, CEO Sundar Pichai said the organization was working to resolve the flaws, but called the chatbot's response “biased” and “totally unacceptable.”

Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, announced in February that it would build a team to fight misinformation and misuse of generated AI in the run-up to June's European elections.

