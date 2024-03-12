Fleur Rochester, new president of London FOIL





This article was originally published in Solicitors Journal February 2024.

In December, Fuller Rochester, a partner in Kennedy's professional liability team, was appointed as the new chair of the London division of the Forum of Insurance Lawyers (FOIL) for 2024.

This forum provides a platform to support insurers, reinsurers and lawyers working in the Lloyd's market. Solicitors Journal speaks to Fleur about her new position and the challenges ahead.

What challenges will London FOIL and the insurance market face in 2024?

London's insurance and reinsurance market continues to experience a challenging year. Issues such as ongoing geopolitical tensions, environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, regulatory and technological innovation, and the number of general elections scheduled to be held around the world this year will need to be overcome. Her FOIL members in London help clients find legal solutions to all the problems facing the market. FOIL provides support through education, lobbying, and networking.

What can insurance lawyers expect from FOIL London while you are president?

London FOIL was founded in 2019 and has 56 member companies. Our focus on the London insurance market means that we are a member of the International Underwriting Association (IUA), Lloyd's Market Association (LMA), British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA), Insurance Risk Association (AIRMIC) and London Market Group (LMG). ), Institute of Risk Management (IRM), London Insurance Brokers Association (LIBA) (I hope no one has forgotten!) We stay on top of issues. It will come soon. Our members are well-equipped when it comes to talking about what keeps clients up at night.

Working closely with other members of the London FOIL Executive Committee, I will develop relationships with the wider market while maintaining a deep understanding of broader insurance issues to provide support to our members. It is your responsibility to do so. In 2023, we did some great work on ESG. In 2024, we are planning a conference focused on market responses to biodiversity risks.

What else does FOIL do?

I’m really excited about Tomorrows FOIL, which is aimed at lawyers from member firms with less than five years of post-qualification experience (PQE). Members of the department tend to have fresh ideas and perspectives, and work with colleagues in the insurance industry to develop strategies to attract talent to the insurance market.

What are insurers doing to address the risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI)?

The pace of AI innovation and integration is incredible. Intellectual property (IP) infringement and AI-powered hacking are major concerns for all businesses (and individuals). Engineering errors and omissions (E&O), directors and officers (D&O), and criminal policies are already addressing AI risks. Professional indemnity (PI) policies may also address claims arising from intellectual property infringement or AI-generated advice, among other things. Insurers are developing AI-focused products and guarantees to fix coverage gaps, some of which include changing policy language to address ambiguity and silent coverage. (particularly the introduction of insurance exclusions). Insureds can expect proposal forms to include more robust questions about how the system will operate.

What new risks are markets concerned about?

Insurance companies are navigating a particularly risky environment. Geopolitics, new technology, ESG and claims inflation remain top priorities, while risks such as AI, greenwashing, biodiversity and deglobalization are emerging. The burden of regulatory compliance is especially high at a time when insurers are recalibrating their strategies to create innovative solutions for their underwriting and claims processing processes. There's a lot to juggle, but the opportunities are endless.

Also, do people who write professional liability covers have their own unique challenges?

The counter-cyclical nature of PI claims means that claims will increase in difficult circumstances. Given that the UK has officially entered recession, one would expect more notifications. Most claims teams are reporting an increase in the number of notifications so far this year.

A few weeks ago, the BBC reported that more than 25,000 businesses will go bankrupt in 2023 due to rising costs and interest rates, the highest in 30 years. Professionals involved in business restructuring will therefore face even more compensation claims. And auditors will continue to face hefty Financial Reporting Board fines and charges if spiraling problems are not discovered in their audits. The audit reform bill has certainly lost momentum, but if enacted it could be a game-changer.

A significant proportion of the bankruptcies (more than 4,000) registered with the Insolvency Bureau last year were construction companies. Many construction professionals find themselves with insurance claims because other members of the design team or subcontractors have gone bankrupt, leaving them uninsured due to cladding or fire protection exclusions or sublimits. I did. I am accused of giving inappropriate advice to contractors operating in the construction sector, for example by failing to advise them that they should notify expiring insurance policies in the wake of the Grenfell scandal. He has handled numerous lawsuits against brokers.

PI Insurance focuses on cyber, ESG and AI risks and how they impact insurance claims for customers. We expect to see more specialized products and wording with stricter exclusions and endorsement coverage as needed. Although it will take time for his PI's claims arising from ESG advice to emerge in large numbers, those who advise clients on ESG issues and strategies are likely to experience claims in the future. It is expected.

What projects are you currently working on?

Biodiversity loss is a parallel challenge to climate risk. Kennedy, along with his nine other sponsors, is partnering with an environmental consulting firm called BrightTide to deliver a global regenerative agriculture accelerator program. We provide legal support to 20 companies around the world in developing regenerative land and marine aquaculture solutions to provide sustainable food production and minimize further biodiversity loss. Masu. Our attorneys help you build and develop impact for each business through webinars and workshops. We feel this will be a learning and mutually beneficial arrangement for our lawyers and we look forward to participating.

What is your proudest accomplishment in your career so far? What would you like to be remembered for?

I got my partner when I was 32 years old. I remember feeling extremely proud that I had reached that milestone so quickly. But for not losing who you are along the way, always trying to do the right thing, and using your influence to develop talents that others may not necessarily recognize. , I want to be remembered. Although I cannot take full credit for the great lawyers I have worked with over the years, I hope that some of them will say that I have given them confidence and support. . Oh, and we've also improved team grammar. I want you to remember that!

What advice would you give to those looking to follow in your footsteps?

Here are 5 tips.

Be prepared to work hard. However, be sure to strike the right balance. Ingest as much as humanly possible by osmosis. You'll be surprised when you pick up something just by being in the room. To become an indispensable person to someone. The market is all about relationships. The earlier you sow, the better the results will be. And definitely what I haven't learned yet is to keep my mouth shut and not collect my legs. Or, as my mother would say, if in doubt, just say it now. What do you like to do in your spare time?

I love to travel. Last year I was lucky enough to trek with gorillas, and the year before that I was in Mexico for Da de los Muertos (no more mezcal!).

This year's plans include learning how to arrange flowers and decorate cakes. And I spend as much time as possible walking my dog ​​on the beaches of Northumberland.

