Goodwill's rare find could become the most expensive Lego piece ever sold





Shoppers find hidden gems at thrift stores all the time, and sometimes the thrift stores themselves find the gems.

A seemingly average jewelry donation made at a Goodwill store in Dubois, Pennsylvania last month turned out to contain rare gemstones caught by the store manager's curious eye. .

Among the jewelry was a small gold Bionicle mask from Lego, a popular but discontinued action figure from the early 2000s.

Manager Vicky Krivak, pictured center below, identified what the item was and after testing and investigating, realized they had an amazing find on their hands.

Most of Bionicle's parts were made of plastic. Lego made only 30 14-karat gold Kanohi Hau masks like the one in the store, some of which were given to company employees and the rest divided into 2001 giveaways. Therefore, it is a special collector's item.

Goodwill originally listed the small mask on its retail auction website for $14.95. But as bids poured in, so did the cash.

When the auction ended on February 21st, the gold mask sold for a total of $18,101.

By the way, some of Lego's most expensive creations, such as Lego molding machines and special edition Star Wars sets, have sold for around $10,000 at online auctions. And the most expensive retail set is $850.

This may be the most expensive LEGO creation ever sold.

Goodwill said the funds raised will help continue the nonprofit's mission of supporting communities through job readiness training and education.

See more: Virginia woman buys Goodwill vase for $3.99. Sold for over $100,000

