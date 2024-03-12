AI everywhere transforms the technology spectrum





The rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI, continues to have a disruptive impact on organizations across industries. “AI everywhere” is a buzzword that dominates companies.

The transformative impact that AI will have on the foundational layers of technology infrastructure, software, and applications is profound, and the role of data and innovation in shaping the future of generative AI is critical.

“This AI is real.” Dave Vellante (pictured, right), Co-Founder and Chief Analyst at theCUBE Research, believes AI is powering everywhere, across all trends, markets, and stacks. said.

The transformative power of AI across all areas of technology is driving a wave of growth unlike anything we have seen before. Today's AI innovations are deeply intertwined with data quality and compliance issues, which were less prominent in previous technological revolutions.

Bellante and his co-analyst John Farrier, executive analyst at theCUBE Research (left), present the “Supercloud 6: AI Innovation” event during an exclusive broadcast on theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media's live streaming studio. It has started. They discussed the transformative impact of AI on various sectors and previewed a diverse group of pioneers, startups, and thought leaders who will be discussing the complexities and possibilities of generative AI and machine learning throughout the day.

AI everywhere: The impact of AI on business strategy and operations

Integrating AI into business operations presents significant challenges and opportunities. Businesses need to adapt quickly to effectively leverage AI.

The game is still the same, Farrier said, but it's being played under new conditions, new infrastructure, new software abstractions, and new kinds of chip, server, and component configurations like those featured at Broadcom and Nvidia. Ta. However, developer actions are very robust. There is extensive open source development going on.

This reflects an evolving landscape in which traditional business models are being disrupted by AI, requiring a reassessment of strategies around infrastructure, data management, and application development. Generative AI is not just about the technology itself, but how it is being adopted and implemented across industries.

“You can’t have good AI without good data,” Bellante said. “In addition to the AI ​​transformation, we are also undergoing a data transformation, and data is enabling high-quality AI.” Everyone is trying to put data at the core of their business.”

Innovation, data integration, and the rise of superclouds in AI evolution

Startups and established companies alike are navigating the complexities of integrating AI into their systems. According to Furrier and Vellante, it's important to balance innovation with responsible handling of sensitive data. The role of developers in fostering AI innovation and the impact of open source development are important factors contributing to the proliferation and evolution of AI technologies.

“What Generative AI means is that startups and innovators have to deal with two things: one is the moving train, new technology, new infrastructure in terms of the growing trend of generative AI; and processing sensitive internal data,” Farrier said.

Integrating AI into your business is more than just launching an project or assembling a development team. Farrier explained that this requires a dual focus: pioneering innovation in both development and infrastructure, while also integrating the company's most valuable asset, its data, from the beginning.

This approach is unique and poses a huge challenge for startups. They have to jump through the complexities of what is essentially an enterprise-level pitch just to access the data they need. Without that, Farrier added, there is no way to demonstrate real value from an AI initiative. Simply establishing technical competency is not enough. Securing access to data is extremely important.

That will be a challenge and an opportunity for those who can crack the code, he said.

Below is the complete video that is part of SiliconANGLE and theCUBE Researchs' coverage of the “Supercloud 6: AI Innovation” event.

