Google Cloud Gen AI Healthcare Announcement





AI is having a huge impact on everything around us, but few sectors will benefit as much as healthcare. Doctors and nurses have already started using AI as a competent assistant to help create medical records, for example, and in medical imaging to help detect diseases. This is just the beginning of a transformational journey that will ultimately make us all healthier.

From research to real-world applications: Google Cloud advances healthcare AI tools

At Google Cloud, we're building AI that can transform patient experiences while reducing the burden on healthcare professionals. To accelerate this mission, today we announced three important advances. Vertex AI Search for Healthcare is now generally available and integrated with MedLM. Healthcare Data Engine (HDE); HDE is available internationally. New features of MedLM that customers can test.

What's new and why it's important:

Healthcare Search Gets Smarter and Saves Time: Vertex AI Search for Healthcare dramatically improves the way healthcare professionals and other employees search for critical information in medical records and documents. Medical information has traditionally been difficult to search due to complex vocabulary and abbreviations. With this tool, these nuances will be understood in her one intelligent search. Additionally, thanks to integration with MedLM, a family of Google Cloud models fine-tuned for the healthcare industry, Vertex AI Search for Healthcare generates answers to questions about patient records, making information easier to find and digest. Masu. With healthcare workers under pressure, imagine all the time saved by AI summarizing records and identifying exactly what clinicians need to know. Less time wasted means more time to focus on your patients. (Vertex AI Search for Healthcare is currently integrated with HDE, and some early access customers can take advantage of his MedLM integration.)

In addition to searching, we also consider factuality when using large language models. Vertex AI Search uses organizational data to search and base the generative AI output on this data, reducing the risk of hallucinations and inaccurate responses. Additionally, the tool can cite and link to original internal sources, so users can be confident in the source of their information.

Better medical understanding: Vertex AI Search is now integrated with MedLM, Google Cloud's family of medically tailored AI models and tools designed to understand complex medical terminology. Ta. This powerful combo provides more context-rich answers to healthcare professionals' questions.

Healthcare-specific data platform goes global: Healthcare Data Engine (HDE) is the platform healthcare and life sciences companies need to make healthcare data more useful and is now available in countries around the world. Is possible. HDE enables interoperable longitudinal recording of patient data and provides clinical insights in the healthcare industry standard FHIR format. AI is only as good as the data it uses. That's why AI has become an important tool for businesses around the world to leverage.

Easily build high-quality data infrastructure. HDE has a simplified pay-as-you-go pricing model that better aligns customers with the value they get from the platform. We've also made HDE easier to deploy, upgrade, and manage by creating a managed service version of the product. Additionally, to ease data ingestion into HDE, we have collaborated with Google Research to introduce a new data mapping tool called Data Mapper, which brings a graphical mapping interface to the product.

More Google Research coming to cloud customers: Two new features are coming to MedLM for early customer testing. One is MedLM for chest X-rays. This helps classify chest radiographs in operational, screening, and diagnostic use cases. The second is a task-specific API called Condition Summary that will soon be available to whitelisted customers.

Beyond the hype: Healthcare leaders are transforming with this technology

Organizations like HCA Healthcare, Highmark Health, MEDITECH, Oscar Health, and Telus Health are already leveraging Google Cloud's generative AI tools to drive meaningful change.

HCA Healthcare works with Google Cloud to streamline documentation processes and ease the burden on doctors and nurses. Highmark Health is exploring ways to enhance the delivery of personalized care to its members through AI-powered insights. MEDITECH has integrated AI into his EHR system to improve data search and summarization capabilities, and is now working with Google Cloud to support automatic generation of clinical documentation at key points in clinicians' workflows.

Meanwhile, Oscar Health leverages AI to reduce confusion, simplify the experience, and improve consumer and provider satisfaction. This includes streamlining processes that have traditionally complicated the healthcare experience, including common friction points such as claim denials and referrals. Telus Health also combines a strong data foundation with search and other artificial AI tools to harness healthcare data for the lives of the nearly 70 million people it serves around the world. Masu.

Vertex AI Search is also having a big impact on life sciences companies. Insmed Incorporated, a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, will begin working with Google Cloud in 2023 to leverage the power of Gen AI to develop and reduced delivery time and increased efficiency. necessary medicine.

Insmed uses Vertex AI Search in conjunction with external data to transform the way people use PubMed, a free and widely used resource that supports search and retrieval of life sciences literature. Searching for information about a disease or treatment area typically takes a significant amount of time as users sift through multiple search results. With Vertex AI Search-enabled capabilities, Insmed users can now receive generative responses that curate the most relevant information and provide an evidence-based summary of what readers are looking for. Results are much more customized than traditional search and include specific articles and links. This contextual search approach has the potential to improve the efficiency of the entire R&D process.

Additionally, the Insmeds Market Research group uses Vertex AI Search to quickly search, retrieve, and summarize information from presentations and final research reports. Teams can now quickly select from vast amounts of internal data to answer specific questions and have the right references at their fingertips. Looking beyond market research, Insmed is embarking on a proof of concept to enable enterprise search using company-wide data. Powered by Vertex AI Search.

These examples demonstrate how generative AI is moving beyond theoretical benefits to tangible improvements within the healthcare industry. These advances have the potential to be rolled out globally and transform healthcare organizations and systems around the world.

focus on what matters most

From research to real-world applications, Google Cloud advances are expected to ease the burden on healthcare professionals and improve patient outcomes. Supporting human expertise with AI-powered tools brings us closer to a future where personalized, data-driven care is accessible to everyone and healthcare professionals can focus on what matters most: patient well-being. .

