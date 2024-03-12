Google's AI chatbot Gemini no longer talks about elections due to 'excessive caution' | Science and Technology News





Google is restricting its AI chatbots from answering election-related questions in countries voting this year to avoid spreading misinformation.

Now, if you ask a Gemini an election-related question, they'll say, “I'm still learning how to answer this. In the meantime, try Google Search.”

Answers appear for questions about voting, politicians, and political parties.

A Google spokesperson told Sky News that the restrictions were introduced “out of an abundance of caution in preparation for a number of elections around the world in 2024.”

In February, Google stopped Gemini from producing images after it created a series of inaccurate depictions of historical figures.

Google's senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan said the model was trained to reflect a diverse population, but was “much more cautious than we intended.”

X This content is provided by X and may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, you must allow cookies. You can change your settings using the buttons below to enable X cookies or only allow them once. You can change your settings at any time in Privacy Options. Unfortunately, we were unable to verify whether you consented to X cookies. To view this content, use the button below to allow X cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

Elections will be held in more than 50 countries this year. As artificial intelligence becomes more powerful, there are growing concerns that it could be used to manipulate voters.

Learn more about artificial intelligence

Just two days before Slovakia's general elections last September, a fake audio recording was posted on Facebook.

It sounded like one of the candidates and a journalist were discussing how to rig the election. The audio was quickly flagged as an AI-generated fake, but that didn't stop it from spreading.

The candidate lost the election by a narrow margin.

Now, technology companies and governments are becoming increasingly cautious in their approach to voting.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is building a team to tackle disinformation and the misuse of artificial intelligence in the run-up to June's European elections.

Read more on Sky News: Labeling AI images on Facebook and Instagram Former make-up artist says she lost her job because of AI

Image: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right).Photo: Associated Press

Google's AI vs. Indian government

In India, companies are required to seek government approval before releasing AI tools that are “unreliable” or under testing, and to label them as potentially giving the wrong answer. .

The move comes after journalist Arnab Ray said he asked Google's Gemini if ​​India's prime minister is a fascist.

He said Gemini responded that Modi was “accused of implementing policies that some experts consider fascist.”

Government ministers were quick to accuse Google of violating India's information technology laws.

Deputy Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on X that the unreliability of an AI platform cannot be used as an excuse to be considered exempt from Indian law.

Voting in India is scheduled to take place from April to May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/googles-ai-chatbot-gemini-no-longer-talks-about-elections-out-of-an-abundance-of-caution-13093347 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos