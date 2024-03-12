Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Alexander Chaubel sells 25,000 shares of Aquestive stock





Alexander Schobel, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The trade was executed at an average price of $5.19 per share, giving him a total of $129,750.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address the unmet needs of patients and improve their quality of life. The company utilizes its proprietary PharmFilm technology to develop oral film formulations for drug delivery.

Over the past year, insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock, but did not buy any shares. The recent sale by Alexander Chauvel is the company's only insider sale transaction over the past year, with no insider purchases recorded during the same period.

On the day of the most recent insider sale, shares of Aquestive Therapeutics were trading at $5.19, giving the company a market cap of $374.57 million.

The Price to GF Value ratio is 3.24, indicating that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is significantly overvalued based on GF Value. GF Value is an estimate of intrinsic value that takes into account historical trading multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factors based on the company's past performance, and Morningstar analyst forecasts of future performance.

