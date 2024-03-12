How to use Google Chrome's built-in safety checks (and why you should use them)





Safety Check is one of the security features in Google Chrome. Credit: Rubaitul Azad/Unsplash

Let me tell you the bad news first. There are all kinds of dangers on the web that can make your devices and data vulnerable. Good news? Modern browsers and platforms have a ton of built-in security protections, so you're much more likely to stay safe if all your software is up to date.

One of the features that Google Chrome offers is a reassuring name safety check. It's a bit like checking to see if all your windows and doors are locked at night. This tool includes a variety of security checks for software updates, passwords, browser settings, third-party extensions, and more.

Safety check mechanism

Safety checks are in the settings.Credit: Lifehacker

There are three main areas of safety checking. The first check is to make sure you're running the latest version of Chrome. As mentioned above, this is one of the best ways to keep yourself safe. Chrome prompts you to install updates when they become available, so you shouldn't run into any issues here, but this is something the safety check also checks for. .

If you let Google manage your passwords for you, you also have a password. Safety checks flag passwords that have been used multiple times, are easy to crack (usually short and simple passwords), and have been compromised (as seen in data breaches elsewhere on the web) .

Passwords in all three of these categories can compromise your security, so you are prompted to change any problematic passwords. Even if these passwords are applied to accounts that you use less frequently, these accounts can still be used to access you and your data. If you no longer use the old apps or services, you should completely sever ties with them.

The third and final aspect of Safety Check is called Safe Browsing. Check for potential problems with the websites you visit, files you download, and browser extensions you install. This happens proactively in the background most of the time, but you'll get alerts when Chrome takes steps to stay protected.

There are actually two levels of Safe Browsing: Standard and Enhanced. As we've written previously, enhanced protection is more secure, but it also sends more data to Google for analysis, including a sample of your pages and downloads. Google explains more about how the enhanced protection works.

How to perform a safety check

Safe Browsing checks extensions and downloads.Credit: Lifehacker

Click the three dots in the top right corner of the Chrome interface,[設定]Choose.on the next screen[プライバシーとセキュリティ]When you open the tab, at the top[安全性チェック]section and[今すぐ確認]A button will appear.If you have recently run any of these checks, instead[更新]A button will appear.

Ideally, you'll see a list of blue checkmarks, but if you need your attention, you can simply click the appropriate button to take the desired action (like updating Chrome to the latest version). Following Safe Browsing allows you to switch between the Standard and Enhanced levels of protection mentioned above.

There are even more options on the Safe Browsing page, covering everything from how to handle HTTPS to the DNS provider that Chrome uses. In most cases, you can leave the default settings and take advantage of the safety checks that alert you to anything that is potentially dangerous or requires attention.

Unless you set your passwords in perfect order, Chrome will likely flag reused, weak, or compromised passwords as requiring your attention.[確認]Click to investigate the issue further. You can follow the links to the passwords in question, and in each case you will be presented with a web link to change your password (or you will be notified that you need to access the relevant app) to set a new password ).

Although there is no option to run Safety Check on a schedule, many of the features within Safety Check run in the background. As long as you remember to do it about once a week, you should have plenty of coverage. This is also available on mobile Chrome in a slightly different format. Tap the three dots in the Android or iOS app, then[設定]Tap[安全性チェック]Find your options.

