Technology Capital Markets Outlook: A Conversation with Evercore





There is consensus that the 2024 election cycle and continuing geopolitical risks are likely to result in greater volatility in capital markets this year.

Due to the election cycle, tech companies looking to go public are targeting shorter IPO windows, overwhelmingly hoping to go public before July, say Evercore's John Scuorzo and Zaheed Kajani in Orrick. told Jamie Evans. A few successful tech IPOs could lead to a second wave of rapid followers, but overall, tech IPO activity in 2024 is likely to be around 40 to raise $20 billion. There are hopeful expectations that it will reach about half the historical average for IPOs.

Drawing on insights from some of last year's tech IPOs, cornerstone investors are likely to play a more moderate role in offerings (10-15% of total deal size), with deal sizes relative to market capitalization. It will probably go back to around 10-15%. Attract large public investors with a long-term focus on liquidity. While the popularity of new structures such as SPACs may be temporarily halted, Cajani and Scuorzo expect his traditional IPO strategy to continue to evolve. For example, there continues to be a growing interest in innovations to provide investors with more liquidity options, faster.

Regulation will also impact how technology companies access capital markets, Evans said. Emerging technologies such as AI and significant, high-profile corporate risks such as cybersecurity are receiving significant attention, potentially leading to increased scrutiny of disclosures and transaction stringency. Additionally, the SEC's recent rulemaking efforts related to SPACs are consistent with the more aggressive regulatory stance seen under the Biden administration, with ripple effects impacting other more traditional parts of the capital markets. will occur.

Public AI “enablers” will outperform in 2023

Source: Bloomberg, Evercore ISIAI Enablers: AMZN, GOOGL, INTC, LRXC, META, MSFT, NVDAAI Equal Weight Return Adapters and Adapters: ADBE, AES, ARE, BKNG, BXP, CDAY, CLH, DUOL, DPZ Equal Weight Return , EMR, ETN, ETSY, EXPE, GDDY, JPM, PINS, PSTG, TMUS, VEEV, WDC, ZS

Companies that enable AI deployments, such as semiconductor and software companies, are making profits today and will be the first to see the success or failure of those investments, Scuorzo said. In 2024, he looks to adopt genAI and other productivity tools to help executives and boards grow their businesses, streamline costs, and future-proof their competitors. It will be the year of the adapter.

This conversation was published in The Download. Click here to learn more or subscribe to market updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.orrick.com/en/Insights/2024/03/Tech-Capital-Markets-Outlook-A-Conversation-with-Evercore The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos