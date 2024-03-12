Stelpro STZW402WB for Google Home – Custom Driver





W1ngz March 12, 2024, 8:39 PM 1

Since I started using Hubitat last week, I've been using the generic z-wave thermostat driver, but I've also found the following custom drivers that are a little more device-specific.

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ymerj/Hubitat-miscellaneous/main/Stelpro%20KI%20Zwave.groovy

The only thing it doesn't do is get to Google Home. As a result, the following devices are not supported by Google Home and will be removed from the device list:[Bedroom Thermostat]

From what I understand a little about the ability and attribute requirements, it seems to work fine.

Do you have any suggestions for what's not showing or what I need to add to make it work?

I'll tag @ymerj since it's his repository. He may have other suggestions than what I'm thinking of doing.

ymerj March 12, 2024, 10:21pm 3

My setup works with Google Home. Did you press “Settings” after changing the driver?

W1ngz March 12, 2024, 10:37 PM 4

I did it, but I'll go through the steps again.If you're sure it works as a last resort, unpair and start over, then run the whole house again

ymerj March 12, 2024, 10:52 PM 5 W1ngz:

Unpair one side and start over

If they are already paired, there is no need to pair them again. Did it work with the built-in generic driver?

Image March 12, 2024, 10:58 pm 6

Also, what does the “current state” look like?

Specifically supported thermostat modes

W1ngz March 12, 2024, 11:00 pm 7

The built-in driver also works, but I prefer Eco mode to work as intended. Especially in the summer, this prevents accidents caused by using heating and cooling at the same time.

There is no joy. I also tried “clean driver” which erases the state and reapplies the driver.

Image March 12, 2024, 11:01pm 8

What about the current state?

Image March 12, 2024, 11:08 pm 10

This is strange. I added another thermostat to the GH for testing and got the same message as you, but the thermostat I had set up on the GH is still there and working.

W1ngz March 12, 2024, 11:10 pm 11

It's always reassuring to know I'm not the only idiot

It's entirely possible that Google changed something and buried god knows where details.

