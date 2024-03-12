DVIDS – News – Security Chief looks forward to convergence of innovation and technology in Texas





AUSTIN (3/10/2024) A visit by top National Guard officials to Texas on March 9-10 highlighted innovation and emerging technology.

National Guard Chief of Staff Gen. Daniel Hokanson meets with Texas Army National Guard members and participates in the 2024 South by Southwest conference benefiting entrepreneurs, small business owners, innovators and the National Guard and joint force. We discussed possible new concepts.

When Hokansson took command of the CNGB in 2020, he outlined the Guard's priorities: talent, readiness, modernization and reform. He said the synergy between industry, academia, venture capital and military personnel brainstorming ways to incorporate new technologies and ideas into military applications at SXSW is noteworthy.

The military has always been a force for innovation, Håkansson said during a fireside chat at Austin's Capital Factory. As the pace of technological innovation accelerates, we must continue to explore unique ideas and foster new partnerships to ensure our ability to protect our nation and support our communities in emergencies.

Håkansson met with Guard members assigned to the Defense Innovation Unita organization to help the U.S. military quickly access commercial technologies being developed. With offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Austin, Chicago, and the Department of Defense, his DIU is a department that is the gateway to major technology companies across the country.

I commend the important work the DIU is doing to form partnerships that connect the Department of Defense with private companies and entrepreneurs who can provide new ideas and solutions, the general said.

He also spoke with Guardsmen who use ARCWERX, the Air Force Reserve component version of AFWERX, an innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force.

Venues like SXSW are what we call creativity clusters, said Air Force Lt. Col. Hans Jagow, director and co-founder of ARCWERX and a member of the Alaska Guard. Such events expand ideas to new levels when combined with other innovative and creative ideas. What will emerge from SXSW are new solutions and new advances in Department of Defense capabilities.

National Guards in all 50 states, three territories, and Washington, D.C., are engaged in innovative efforts. ARCWERX serves as the Guard's innovation hub, supporting the innovation ecosystem through education, partner resources, and connections with internal resources.

Jagow said supporting and encouraging peacetime innovation will solidify the culture of innovation needed for future wartime agility and strengthen future wartime operations.

Hokanson visited Camp Mabry in Austin and Camp Swift in nearby Bastrop, where he spoke with members of the Texas Guard during training. He also saw the Texas Department of Military Affairs' innovative 3D-constructed barracks product, an innovative type born at SXSW.

According to Håkansson, we have 3D printed the first barracks for the US military. These structures were built in half the time and two-thirds the cost compared to previous construction projects using conventional materials.

CNGB praised the beauty and practicality of the barracks structure, the largest 3D printed structure in North America, completed in 2021. At more than 3,800 square feet, the building can accommodate up to 72 soldiers training for missions in Texas and overseas.

These structures are built faster and designed to last longer than traditional buildings. The Texas Department of Military Affairs is currently building a similar 3D printing training center at its Camp Mabry headquarters. The Texas Army National Guard supported the project with labor and the Corps of Engineers to pour the foundation slab.

Similar larger construction projects are emerging, as the Department of Defense plans to open three 3D-printed barracks at Fort Bliss soon.

Returning to Capital Factory's Collaborative Defense Innovation Workspace, Hokansson will lead other innovations including a platform that connects military expertise to defense needs, robotic automation, mental health testing with eye scans, and transformative power technology. I saw a concept.

For me, innovation is more than just technology or developing new things, Hokansson said. It's about how we can do what we do better and more efficiently. Sometimes there is no material solution. It's a process solution.

CNGB encourages Guardsmen across the country to submit new ideas that could make the organization better. Last December, the National Guard Bureau held an Innovation Challenge to showcase the ingenuity of Guard members. NGB plans to run an innovation competition twice a year.

If you are an individual or company and think you have an idea or technology that could help improve the capabilities of the National Guard, we would love to hear from you, Hokansson said. To begin the process, contact your state's National Guard joint force headquarters or ARCWERX directly.

He said the Guard has continued to innovate for almost 400 years to maintain the status quo and give our country what it wants. And we can't stop.

