Need a cheap and reliable 5G phone? Google Pixel 6a costs $270

While phone discounts can give you discounts on the latest flagship devices, you can also get discounts that make previous-generation models even cheaper. For example, the Google Pixel 6a, already quite affordable at its original price of $349, has dropped $79 from Amazon's Woot to just $270. There are still a few days left on this offer to get 23% off Android smartphones, but we recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible as stock may run out before the scheduled bargain expires. Recommended.

Why you should buy Google Pixel 6a

The latest Google Pixel smartphones are the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, but the Google Pixel 6a released in 2022 is still worth buying. This is an affordable smartphone that supports his 5G technology for high data speeds and is unlocked so it works with all major carriers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. The Tensor processor in Google Pixel 6a is Google's first ever chip designed for Pixel smartphones, allowing you to take full advantage of enhanced connectivity and smooth performance.

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has IP67 water resistance, making it a pretty durable device for the price. Google Pixel 6a has a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back, and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The device ships with Android 12 but can be upgraded to the latest Android 14.

If you need a cheap and reliable smartphone with 5G support and don't mind buying an older model, you can't go wrong with the Google Pixel 6a. Especially since Woot is currently on sale for $79 off on Amazon. Starting at $349, you can get it for an even more affordable $270. However, we don't expect the 32% off to last long. This offer is expected to last for a few more days, but Google Pixel 6a stock could sell out quickly. If you don't want to miss out on this deal, complete it now.

