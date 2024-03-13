GM hires former Tesla and Google executive to head manufacturing division





Gerald Johnson, center, executive vice president of global manufacturing and labor relations for General Motors Co., as engineers and technicians set up machinery used to make Level 1 face masks at a factory in Warren, Michigan. I'm watching you test it.

Photo by John F. Martin of General Motors

Detroit General Motors' longtime head of manufacturing is stepping down, and the company has hired a former Tesla and Google executive to replace him.

The Detroit automaker announced Tuesday that Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability, will pass the baton to Jens Peter “JP” Clausen, a former executive at Tesla, Lego and, most recently, Google. He announced that he would give it to him.

While Johnson's departure is not unexpected given his 44-year tenure at the automaker, he also announced another, even more surprising departure on Tuesday. That is the resignation of Mike Abbott, executive vice president of software and services.

GM announced that Abbott, a former Apple executive who joined the company in May, will step down for health reasons.

Barris Setinok, currently vice president of software and services products, has been named as Abbott's interim replacement while the search is ongoing. Mr. Chetinok, also a former Apple executive, joined GM in September.

The changes will go into effect April 2, but GM said Johnson will remain with the automaker through the end of the year.

Clausen's hire is especially noteworthy as GM and other automakers seek to match or surpass Tesla in making electric vehicle batteries and powertrains.

Clausen spent nearly 14 years at toy maker Lego before joining Tesla from 2015 to 2019, a period of significant growth and turmoil at the company.

Reporting directly to CEO Elon Musk and former CTO JB Straubel, Clausen served as vice president of Tesla's first battery manufacturing plant, known as the Nevada Gigafactory, located outside Reno.

Clausen led the factory's rapid expansion and, before leaving, was tasked with finding ways to reduce the amount of scrap and waste produced as Tesla grew from a niche company to a mass-market car business. .

When Clausen joined Tesla, the current U.S. EV leader was producing the Model S high-end sedan and Model X falcon-wing SUV. By the time he left, the company had begun mass producing and shipping the entry-level Model 3 sedan, which remains the company's most available electric vehicle.

After working at Tesla, Clausen worked at Zymergen, a synthetic biology company backed by SoftBank and later acquired by a major competitor, Ginko Bioworks. After the merger, Clausen moved into his role as vice president of engineering for Google's Data Center Advanced Technology Innovation Group, where he worked on green data center cooling solutions and other sustainable growth initiatives. .

Clausen's last day at Google will be March 29, a company spokesperson said in an email.

Clausen is not the only former Tesla executive to join GM. Members of the company's board of directors include John McNeil, former president of Tesla's global sales and service division.

