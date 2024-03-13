Google offers an amazing display boost to all Pixel 8 buyers





Google is gradually adding new productivity and safety tools to the Pixel 8 series. First, the company rolled out the ability to use its flagship smartphone as a webcam for a laptop. Google is finally offering the ability to connect his Pixel 8 to an external display via USB-C.

The new feature was spotted in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 by Android Authority and reveals that Pixel 8 owners will be able to extend their phone's display to a second, larger screen.

This seems like a basic feature that should already be available on advanced Pixel smartphones, but it's a tool that Google has never properly offered on its flagship phones.

According to Android Authority, the new feature works by simply connecting a second display via a USB-C cable. You will then be prompted with the option to mirror your phone's screen to a larger display. But don't expect a polished desktop experience. The user will now see an enlarged version of the phone's portrait view on the second screen.

It's possible to manually enable desktop mode, but as the story points out, it's pretty basic at this stage. Google is reportedly working on a more complete desktop mode, but it's not clear when that will happen. This new external display support tool could be a dry run for a full-fledged desktop mode that could be released with the Pixel 9 later this year.

Google already offers screen mirroring via its wireless cast protocol, but the option to physically link screens was a key missing piece of the puzzle. Cable connections have less latency (which may be important to gamers) and a more reliable connection. It also provides options in case Wi-Fi is not available.

A proper desktop mode for Pixel smartphones is also badly needed. Samsung excels in this regard with its DeX platform, which provides a sophisticated desktop experience (via your phone) that adapts well to large displays. Some devices even allow you to use your phone separately while offering the full functionality and optimized apps of a PC.

This is something all modern smartphones should offer, as most smartphones are powerful enough to do that. Throw in a portable keyboard and mouse, and you've got a super easy-to-use roaming workstation that can comfortably handle most productivity-based tasks.

Android is expanding its connectivity to PCs and secondary displays. Earlier this year, Samsung announced that a Galaxy Book 4 user would be able to use his Galaxy phone's camera as his webcam through the Link To Windows app. Google introduced a similar feature when it released Android 14 late last year.

