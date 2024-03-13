Google Sheets add-on triggers scheduled updates





I created a Google Sheets add-on and published it on Google Marketplace. Now, users can pull data from the system and easily pull it into a spreadsheet. They first save the API key (I saved it in user properties) and then request data from the system. APIKey understands which customer made the request and returns only the data that is added to the spreadsheet.

This is working fine. Now I would like to automatically update the data once a day. When I look into time-based triggers, they seem like what I need, but there are some tricky parts that I don't understand. When my app is published to Google Marketplace, I believe each user is only accessing a single project. I was originally thinking of creating a scheduled trigger for each customer (so they could opt in/out and configure the frequency of updates), but I'm struggling with the shared context .

When setting up a time-based trigger, you can specify the function name, but it seems that you cannot pass the parameter values ​​used when creating the trigger. I don't know what execution context is available when the function is executed. My function requires him to know two things (the customer's APIkey and the spreadsheet in which to put the data).

I think the question is whether there is any context available when the job is triggered. If not, how should we think about tackling this issue?

Update: After reading a little more here, I suspect that the trigger is actually tied to the document and the user who executed the code that created the trigger.

