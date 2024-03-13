Google announces plans for post-quantum cryptography





“If you don't encrypt your data with quantum-secure algorithms now, an attacker who can store your current communications will be able to decrypt them in as little as 10 years,” Google security researchers wrote in a blog post. Says.

They cite a study by the Global Risk Institute that says the probability that a quantum computer could crack RSA-2048 within 24 hours is between 17% and 31%.

In 2022, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced four candidates to be standardized as recommended public-key post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms. These algorithms are recommended to replace asymmetric cryptographic systems based on elliptic curves and prime factorization, which are theoretically weak for quantum computers. Because these devices can effectively infer a huge number of possibilities at once.

Organizations are now beginning to replace or harden vulnerable systems with quantum-resistant alternatives, but this is not always easy.

For Google, the main motivation for adopting PQC now is “save-and-decrypt-later” attacks, where an attacker stores encrypted data now and decrypts it once a quantum computer is available. It is to prevent.

Quantum threats based on the feasibility of attacks, the level of “save now, decrypt later” risk, use cases requiring long-term public keys, and the need for research on redesigning systems for PQC. We are prioritizing the reduction of

The most immediate threat from “decrypt now, save later” attacks is data in transit that is protected by weak algorithms such as TLS and SSH. According to Google researchers, firmware and software signatures should also move to PQC soon.

Public key infrastructure (PKI) and tokens (such as JSON web tokens) face performance challenges with PQC due to the large size of keys and signatures. These require further research.

In most cases, Google currently uses NIST-recommended quantum-safe algorithms for key agreement (e.g., CRYSTALS-Kyber) and digital signatures (e.g., dilithium, SPHINCS+) in a hybrid mode with classical algorithms.

Systems and protocols that require upgrades include TLS, SSH, Signal, Google's authentication protocol ALTS, firmware signatures, hardware security modules, tokens used for stateless authentication, and asymmetric cryptography such as PGP S/MIME and HPKE. and other products that use it. .

According to Google, nation-states are the most likely attackers to be the first to develop cryptographic quantum computers.

“They will most likely seek to deploy quantum computers in a deniable manner to avoid informing adversaries of their capabilities. “Most likely to target political dissidents and others.” ”

Tuta is also upgrading to post-quantum cryptography

Encrypted email service Tuta (formerly Tutanota) is also upgrading its service to use PQC.

In a blog post, the German company also said it was concerned about the risk of “save now, decrypt later, decrypt later” attacks. Like Google, the company is taking a hybrid approach to enhance its existing algorithms.

Tuta launches TutaCrypt, a PQC protocol that combines quantum-safe algorithms (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and classical algorithms (AES, ECDH) to secure email. TutaCrypt uses post-quantum algorithms for key exchange.

The company says this will be implemented by default for all new accounts and will be rolled out to existing customers over time.

In the future, we plan to further improve the TutaCrypt protocol by implementing a complete PQMail protocol for Perfect Forward Secrecy and Future Secrecy. The company also plans to formally validate the protocol.

Tuta said he is following the advice of prominent cryptography experts such as NIST and Vadim Lyubashevsky: “If you have really sensitive data, do it now and migrate it yourself.” said.

A recent study by Computing found that only 5% of UK organizations surveyed are looking to upgrade their cryptographic systems to PQC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computing.co.uk/news/4184532/google-publishes-plans-post-quantum-cryptography The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos