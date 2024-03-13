NTXIA launches immersive innovation program » Dallas innovates





During the first Immersive Innovation Field Trip, NTXIA provided a tour of NSF's newly opened eCAT Center at UNT and provided visitors with a first-hand demonstration of self-driving vehicles from UNT's Vehicle Autonomy and Intelligence Lab. [Photo: UNT]

The North Texas Innovation Alliance has launched an immersive innovation program that will focus on “the brightest and most innovative projects across North Texas,” while providing hands-on learning experiences for members. The program's first quarterly “field trip” in December offered a tour of the newly opened National Science Foundation eCAT Center at the University of North Texas, and these “hands-on innovation experiences” There are plans to continue.

NTXIA is a nonprofit regional consortium of more than 40 local governments, government agencies, businesses, and academic institutions across North Texas committed to building the most connected, smart, and resilient region in the nation. I'm here.

“This program is key for our membership in 2024, as members are more motivated than ever to see the latest innovations in their state,” NTXIA Executive Director Jennifer Saunders said in a statement. . “The creation of our Immersive Innovation Program was born out of direct feedback from our members who wanted to see innovative research and applications, gain inspiration, and identify solutions to their unique challenges. ”

“At NTXIA, our goal is to serve as a bridge between the public, private, and academic sectors, and this program is another way to educate and connect our members to the latest and greatest innovations in the region. ,” Sanders added.

Through the new program, NTXIA is organizing quarterly “hands-on innovation experiences” for its members. These high-tech site visits are meant to show off what North Texas innovators are up to.

In addition to benefiting our members, NTXIA believes this field trip will allow the North Texas innovation community to showcase its research, pilot projects, and campus environment to a diverse audience seeking solutions to a variety of challenges. Stated.

These interactions allow members to connect with companies and researchers at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies that “could directly impact the future standard of living and economic development in North Texas,” while also allowing members to NTXIA said it can be witnessed in person. – Consider how new technologies and solutions can be applied to real-world environments.

Recap your first field trip and consider what's next

The Immersive Innovation Program launched in December at the National Science Foundation's new eCAT Center at the University of North Texas, focusing on research across electric, connected, and autonomous technologies for mobility.

During the day, UNT said, visitors toured the company's Advanced Air Mobility Test Center and received a first-hand demonstration of autonomous vehicles from UNT's Vehicle Autonomy and Intelligence Laboratory (VAIL).

“NTXIA's Immersive Innovation series is a great resource for both the public and private sectors to learn more about a variety of innovative groups and solutions across the region,” said Song Fu, eCAT Mobility Center Site Director and Professor. said in a statement. “We were thrilled to be the first official stop of this program. This visit proved to be of benefit not only to NTXIA members, but also to the eCAT Center. We were able to have open and productive conversations about how to bring important solutions to different parts of North Texas. Sharing this information is key to bringing innovative ideas to life. This program We look forward to seeing how we grow together with NTXIA.”

Next up was a field trip to Richardson IQ.

NTXIA said its next immersive innovation event will be held at the Richardson Innovation Quarter, also known as Richardson IQ. According to NTXIA, the living lab facility will help both startups and scale-ups in their innovation and solution implementation journeys.

NTXIA says its goal is to host three to four immersive innovation events per year for its members, with each event held in a different location and offering a variety of opportunities that can potentially provide useful solutions across the region. He said the focus would be on technology and organization.

“The feedback we have received from the program so far has been phenomenal,” Yumna Bham, director of strategic partnerships at NTXIA, said in a statement. “It makes an incredible difference for our members to see these solutions live and speak directly to these innovation hubs. This will help our members best serve their communities and stakeholders. It's another way to gain exposure to the groundbreaking research and opportunities we have on offer. I'm excited to see how this program continues to grow throughout this year.”

