Gen Z asks what older generations were doing before Google





Google and smartphones have been around for so long that Gen Z doesn't know a time before they existed. They may have Googled what card catalogs are used for, but the pressure of having to learn the dewy decimal system while walking around a library with a card with numbers scrawled on it. Many people do not know.

They have never experienced the frustration of having a deadline for a research project and missing the “D” and “XZ” books in their collection of old encyclopedias they bought at the thrift store. Ah, tech savvy people, not of our generation, riding shotgun on a road trip means suddenly becoming a pirate with an atlas map bigger than your dashboard. I don't understand that.

Even though I lived in a time when having a rotary phone was commonplace, I sometimes forget what life was like before the luxuries of technology. It's no wonder that Gen Z is confused about how we, who had no knowledge back then, survived. So one of them asked, and older Gen Xers, Xennials, and Millennials joined in the chat.

Sarah Adelman posted a video on TikTok with the caption, “I was born in 1997 so please help me.” In her video, she said she had a genuine question for older people, and she asked, “What did you do before you looked it up?”

Adelman gives examples of things that are not found in dictionaries or encyclopedias. She wants to know what she would do if there was a famous person whose name she couldn't remember, or little things like that.

“Do you go to the library? Like Generation…So you're okay without Google Maps. I know there was MapQuest, but what do you really do before that? Do you accept what you don't know?” Generation Z asks before. She said she doesn't think she can live without knowing anything.

Unfortunately for Adelman, older generations told her this is exactly what we did in the 1900s. We just thought about the things that came to mind. In fact, I knew there was no way to know the name of the actor who played him in his one episode of “Matlock,” so I didn't bother to look it up. Either you watch it again on reruns or it randomly shows up when you're looking for a payphone.

“Three weeks later, while eating a bowl of cereal, the actor's name comes to mind,” one person wrote.

Another commenter said: “You'll forever be annoyed and bookmarked it in the back of your mind until one day you realize that guy's name is Ray Liotta or something.”

“Hmm. I love the reference to Mapquest. We used maps. Just maps. Paper maps are nice,” someone wrote.

“We just lived in blissful ignorance until a week later, in the middle of a conversation about pretzels, we just ended up yelling out the answer,” one person reveals.

Naturally, Adelman did not like these answers. When someone explains that we were just wondering, she replies, “That can't be true.” Google's official account also warned that “no matter how well it works, it looks like it's not working.”

Well, it wasn't that bad. We didn't know any different than that, but in a way, when Adelman asked this question, he was in the good old days before Google. You can watch the video of the confused girl below.

This article was originally published on 9.7.23.

