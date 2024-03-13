Department of Defense reduces funding requests for technology research. AI, network flat





Funding for some of the Pentagon's top technology research priorities is expected to remain flat or decline slightly in fiscal year 2025, according to the latest Defense Spending Blueprint.

The Pentagon is seeking $143.2 billion in research and development funding for the next fiscal year, according to documents released March 11. This is down from his $145 billion request last year, the largest ever for the Department of Innovation and Modernization.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said constraints imposed by the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 are causing the spending outlook to contract slightly. He told reporters at a briefing that the Pentagon had done everything it could to maintain funding in key technology accounts.

Hicks said that under the FY25 cap, the government will continue to invest in basic research, advanced technology, experimentation, artificial intelligence, and cyber and space capabilities.

The request includes $1.4 billion for Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) and $1.8 billion for AI. Both numbers are in line with the 2024 plan.

The CJADC2 concept envisions forces across land, air, sea, space, and cyber working together to outwit and defeat technologically savvy adversaries. That's where automation and AI come in, and the Office of Chief Digital and AI helps deliver the necessary information analysis and database connectivity.

Defense Department Inspector General Mike McCord told reporters on Monday that AI is embedded in so many things that it's difficult to easily create a detailed breakdown of investments.

It's a little harder to get your arm around, so the numbers don't necessarily reflect the impact given the fact that it's happening in so many places, McCord said. He promised to provide accurate inventory as soon as possible.

According to the Government Accountability Office, a federal watchdog agency, the Pentagon has more than 685 concurrent AI-related projects, including projects related to major weapons systems.

In other areas, the department reduced requests for the Rapid Defense Testing Reserve by more than $200 million, an effort to meet high-priority capability needs with advanced technology.

It is a visualization of the Department of Defense's integrated full-spectrum command and control concept, which aims to better connect sensors and shooters over long ranges. (Photo provided/RTX)

The cuts bring RDER funding to about $450 million and come as the Department of Defense prepares to transition the first projects to military users. The department is waiting on FY24 funding, which Congress has not yet approved, before building and operating the system. Although these capabilities are largely classified, the Pentagon has confirmed that the first wave of the project will focus on long-range fires for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

INDOPACOM's mandate includes North Korea and China.

The department's request also includes $144 million for the Office of Strategic Capital, a significant increase from last year's $115 million. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin created the OSC in 2022 to mobilize private sector funding for the technologies the military needs most.

The agency announced its first investment strategy earlier this month, highlighting areas such as biotechnology, space-enabled services and systems, quantum sensing, and battery storage as initial priorities.

