Encoding graphs for large-scale language models – Google Research Blog





Posted by: Bahare Fatemi, Google Research Research Scientist, Bryan Perozzi, Google Research Research Scientist

Think of everything around you: friends, kitchen utensils, bicycle parts, etc. They are all connected in different ways. In computer science, the term graph is used to describe connections between objects. A graph is made up of nodes (the objects themselves) and edges (connections between two nodes that indicate the relationship between them). Graphs are now everywhere. The Internet itself is a huge graph of interlinked websites. What knowledge search engines use is also organized like a graph.

And consider the impressive advances in artificial intelligence, such as chatbots that can create stories in seconds or software that can interpret medical reports. This impressive progress is largely due to large-scale language models (LLMs). New LLM technologies are constantly being developed for a variety of applications.

Graphs are ubiquitous and LLM technology is on the rise, so “Speak Like Graphs: Encoding Graphs for Large-Scale Language Models,” presented at ICLR 2024, introduces powerful LLMs that use graph information to We'll show you how to teach them how to reason properly. Although graphs are a useful way to organize information, LLMs are primarily trained on regular text. The aim is to test different techniques to see what works best and gain actionable insights. Converting graphs into text that LLM can understand is a very complex task. This difficulty stems from the inherent complexity of graph structures, which have multiple nodes and a complex mesh of edges that connect them. In our research, we are investigating how to take a graph and convert it into a format that LLM can understand. We also design a benchmark called GraphQA to study different approaches to different graph inference problems and show how to represent graph-related problems so that LLMs can solve graph problems. We show that the performance of LLMs on graph inference tasks varies at three fundamental levels: 1) how the graph is encoded, 2) the nature of the graph task itself, and 3) interestingly, the very structure of the graph being considered. Masu. These findings give hints on how to best represent the LLM graph. Choosing the right method can increase LLM's power for graph tasks by up to 60%.

Photo is a process that uses two different approaches to encode graphs as text and feed questions about the text and graphs to the LLM.Graph as text

To systematically find the best way to convert graphs to text, we first design a benchmark called GraphQA. Think of GraphQA as an exam designed to evaluate powerful LLMs on graph-specific problems. We want to see how well LLM can understand and solve problems related to graphs in different configurations. To create a comprehensive and realistic exam for the LLM, we use a combination of charts to ensure a wide range of connections, rather than just one type of chart. This is mainly because different types of graphs can make solving such problems easier or more difficult. In this way, GraphQA helps uncover biases in how LLMs think about graphs, allowing the entire exam to move closer to realistic settings that LLMs might encounter in the real world. .

Overview of a framework for graph reasoning using LLM.

GraphQA focuses on simple tasks related to graphs, such as checking if an edge exists, calculating the number of nodes or edges, finding nodes connected to a particular node, and checking for cycles in a graph. I'm guessing. These tasks may seem basic, but they require understanding the relationship between nodes and edges. GraphQA helps models learn how to effectively analyze graphs by covering different types of challenges, from identifying patterns to creating new connections. These basic tasks are critical for performing more complex inferences on graphs, such as finding shortest paths between nodes, discovering communities, and identifying influential nodes. In addition, GraphQA includes not only random graph generation using various algorithms such as Erds-Rnyi, scale-free networks, Barabasi-Albert model, and stochastic block model, but also more advanced functions such as paths, complete graphs, star graphs, etc. Simple graph structures are also included, providing a diverse set. Data for training.

When working with graphs, you also need to find ways to ask graph-related questions that LLMs can understand. Prompt heuristics are different strategies for doing this. Let's analyze the common ones.

Zero Shot: Simply describe the task (“Is there a cycle in this graph?”) and tell the LLM to work on it. No example provided. Fewshot: This is like giving your LLM a mini practice test before the actual deal. Here are some examples of graph questions and their correct answers. Chain of Thought: Here is an example of how LLM breaks down a problem step by step. The goal is to teach them to generate their own “thought processes” when faced with new graphs. Zero-CoT: Similar to CoT, but instead of training examples, you give the LLM simple prompts like “Think about it step by step” to trigger its own problem-solving breakdown. BAG (Build Graph): This is used specifically for graph tasks. Add the phrase “Let's build a graph…” to the description to help the LLM focus on graph structure.

We considered various ways to convert graphs into text that can be used by LLM. Our main questions are:

Node encoding: How do you represent individual nodes? Options tested include simple integers, common names (persons, characters), and characters. Edge encoding: How do you describe relationships between nodes? Methods include parentheses, phrases like “we're friends,” and symbolic representations like arrows.

Different node and edge encodings were systematically combined. This created a function similar to the following image.

An example of a graph encoding function used to encode graphs through text.Analysis and results

We performed three important experiments. One, to test how the LLM handles graph tasks, and two, to understand how the size of the LLM and different graph shapes affect performance. All experiments are performed on GraphQA.

How LLM handles graph tasks

In this experiment, we tested how well the pre-trained LLM can address graph problems such as identifying connectivity, cycles, and node degree. Here's what we learned:

LLM Struggles: On most of these basic tasks, LLM couldn't outperform random guessing. Encoding is important. How a graph is represented as text has a significant impact on LLM performance. “Incident” encoding is generally better for most tasks.

The results are summarized in the table below.

Comparison of different graph encoder functions based on their accuracy on different graph tasks. The main conclusion that can be drawn from this figure is that the encoding function of the graph is very important.Bigger is (usually) better

In this experiment, we wanted to see if the size of the LLM (in terms of number of parameters) affects how well it can handle graph problems. To that end, we tested the same graph task in PaLM 2 in XXS, XS, S, and L sizes. Here is a summary of the results:

In general, larger models perform better on graph inference tasks. The additional parameters seem to have given it room to learn more complex patterns. Strangely, for the “edge existence” task (finding out whether her two nodes in the graph are connected), size didn't really matter. Even the largest LLMs could not consistently outperform the simple baseline solution for cycle checking problems (testing whether a graph contains cycles). This shows that LLM still has room for improvement for certain graph tasks. Impact of model ability on graph inference tasks in PaLM 2-XXS, XS, S, and L.Will different graph shapes confuse LLM?

We wondered if the “shape” of the graph (how the nodes are connected) might influence how well LLM could solve the problem. Consider the following images as different examples of graph shapes.

We found that the graph structure has a significant impact on the performance of LLM. For example, on the task of asking whether cycles exist, LLM performed well on closely interconnected graphs (where cycles are common) but struggled on path graphs (where cycles never occur) . Interestingly, I was able to adapt by providing some mixed examples. For example, for Cycle Check, I added a few shot samples to the prompt, some with cycles and some without. A similar pattern occurred for other tasks.

conclusion

In other words, we dug deep into how to best represent graphs as text so that LLMs can understand them. We discovered three key factors that make a difference.

How to convert graphs to text: How graphs are represented as text has a significant impact on LLM performance. Incident encoding was generally excellent for most tasks. Type of task: Certain types of graph questions tend to be difficult for LLMs, even if graph-to-text conversion is appropriate. Graph structure: Surprisingly, the “shape” of the graph on which you infer (dense, sparse, etc.) affects LLM performance.

This study reveals important insights into how to prepare graphs for LLM. With appropriate encoding techniques, the accuracy of LLM for graph problems can be significantly improved (ranging from about 5% to more than 60% improvement). Our new benchmark, GraphQA, will help drive further research in this area.

Acknowledgment

We would like to thank co-author Jonathan Halcrow for his valuable contribution to this study. To Anton Tsitsulin, Dustin Zelle, Silvio Lattanzi, Vahab Mirrokni, and the entire Google Research graph mining team for their insightful comments, thorough proofreading, and greatly improving the quality of our work. We sincerely appreciate your constructive feedback. I would also like to give a special thanks to Tom Small who created the animation used in this post.

