Tech+Biz4SickKids launches to galvanize support for SickKids from Canada's innovation and business ecosystem





#Tech+Biz4SickKids Co-chairs Fatima Zaidi and Lauren Arnold

The new campaign, previously known as #Tech4SickKids, is supported by a group of innovation and business leaders as the campaign's official ambassadors.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Today, the #Tech+Biz4SickKids campaign launches, expanding on the foundation built by the previous campaign #Tech4SickKids, and introducing a new team of ambassadors. and the Council are running a support campaign for the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids).

#Tech+Biz4SickKids brings together innovators from across the ecosystem to launch the Precision Child Health (PCH) campaign at SickKids, with a mission to energize Canada's innovation and enterprise community while raising $1 million annually for SickKids. We support you. Through Precision Child Health, SickKids aims to diagnose faster, treat smarter and predict more accurately.

The new #Tech+Biz4SickKids ambassador team includes some of Canada's leading entrepreneurs and executives who are driving this initiative forward. #Tech+Biz4SickKids' inaugural team of ambassadors are all active supporters of SickKids and will play a key role in energizing the innovation and entrepreneurial community that supports SickKids through this campaign. The 2024 ambassadors are:

Arati Sharma, Good Future Co-Founder and President Satish Kanwar, Good Future Co-Founder Abdullah Snobar, DMZ Executive Officer and DMZ Ventures CEO Amber Mac, AmberMac Media Inc President David Jamieson, Osler Emerging High Growth Group Partner, Hoskin & Harcourt LLPKate Grant, Startup and Emerging Companies Group Business Advisor, Fasken Daria Hill, Meridian Vice President of Corporate Communications

Our Foundation's mission, fully aligned with the SickKids Precision Child Health Campaign through #Tech+Biz4SickKids, is to support bold visions and organizations that build a better future that we believe exists. said Arati Sharma, co-founder and president of Good Future. After her husband Satish and I had our son and soon experienced Sick Kids Care like so many other families around us, we realized how lucky we are to have a world leader in pediatric healthcare in the backyard of her home in Toronto. I remembered what it was. We are proud and grateful to be able to support SickKids together.

Throughout the year, #Tech+Biz4SickKids will add ambassadors from the innovation and enterprise ecosystem who are passionate about supporting SickKids and energizing the community.

The #Tech+Biz4SickKids council is co-chaired by Fatima Zaidi, CEO and founder of Quill, and Lauren Arnold, co-founder of Category Communications. Previously, Erin Berry and Fatima Zaidi served as co-chairs of the council and led #Tech4SickKids to successfully raise nearly $8 million for SickKids. The 2024 #Tech+Biz4SickKids council includes Erin Bury, Lindsay Silverberg, Laura Gabor, Karen Moores, and Kimberly Basian.

In addition to Ambassadors, #Tech+Biz4SickKids has also launched a “Circle of Recognition” program available to founders, executives, and companies who want to embed philanthropy in action by giving back to SickKids . More information about the Circle of Recognition program, including how to get your company featured, can be found on the #Tech+Biz4SickKids website.

To participate and learn more, visit techbiz4sickkids.com.

About Tech+Biz4SickKids: Founded in 2018, Tech+Biz4SickKids, a new version of the #Tech4SickKids council, brings together changemakers and leaders from a variety of industries to support SickKids, a top-ranked pediatric hospital This is an initiative to do so. We are lucky to have it in our own backyard. Tech4SickKids supported SickKids' innovative AI efforts through donations of over $9 million. Currently, Tech+Biz4SickKids aims to raise over $1 million annually to support the Precision Child Health (PCH) campaign called Heal the Future. SickKids aims to use PCH to diagnose faster, treat smarter, and predict more accurately.

About the SickKids Foundation: Founded in 1972, the SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is Canada's largest philanthropic funder of child health research, learning and care. Philanthropy is an important source of funding for SickKids, one of the world's leading pediatric healthcare organizations. Thanks to the generosity of our community, the SickKids Foundation raised more than $205 million in child health support for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Precision health for every child is the future. At SickKids, it's already begun. Join us at HealTheFuture.ca.

