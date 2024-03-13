Alumni return to lead university innovation and commercialization efforts





The University of Hawaii announced that James “Jim” R. Dean has been appointed director of the Office of Innovation and Commercialization (OIC) under the Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation. Mr. Dean holds a master's degree (1995) and a doctorate degree (2000) in astrophysics from the University of California Institute of Astronomy and is scheduled to begin his official duties on March 18, 2024.

In his new role, Mr. Dean will be responsible for managing intellectual property and university-developed technology assets, including actively soliciting invention disclosures from researchers to increase technology licenses and patents. She will also be responsible for technology assessment and marketing, venture creation, promoting industry engagement, and developing commercial partnerships to foster economic growth. Additionally, the Dean will engage UH faculty, students, postdocs, and alumni to successfully navigate complex commercialization processes through her HITIDE accelerator at UH and other innovation-based programs and initiatives operated by her OIC. Oversees education and instruction efforts.

“I am excited to return to my alma mater and help revitalize the technology transfer function,” Dean said. “Since graduating, I have watched the program evolve over the years and have eagerly awaited the opportunity to bring my experience and best practices from other great programs into it. [Association of American Universities] I had the privilege of serving there. I am simply excited to help the OIC team realize the potential of this flagship institution. ”

Dean comes to the University from the University of Oregon, where he has served as Associate Director of Industry, Innovation and Translation since 2015. He oversaw teams responsible for protecting and commercializing innovations in the sciences of life, physics, and data. In addition, he led the university's “V-Formation” startup creation program and was responsible for the translational research funding program. Dean was also the founder of the university chapter of the National Academy of Inventors.

“We are excited to welcome our own talent to Honolulu, and we are thrilled to welcome Jim to Honolulu, who will lead UH's innovation and commercialization efforts into the future,” said the university's vice president for research and innovation. We are pleased to welcome these individuals with their outstanding qualifications, knowledge and experience.” Vasilis L. Silmos. “Jim's knowledge and skillset in innovation partnerships and technology transfer, and his familiarity with Hawaii, will help us continue to be a powerhouse of research, innovation, knowledge and economic development both globally and, most importantly, locally. These important initiatives will be key to building our success. ”

Additional degrees:

BA from Swarthmore College in 1990, MBA from Cornell University in 2002

Previous post:

Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Transfer Associate Director of Engineering University of Michigan Licensing Officer University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

