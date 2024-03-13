Balnea Jaffa Land & Company Powers New Startup Fund for High Tech





The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) is launching a new startup fund as part of its stimulus package for Israel's high-tech industry. Together with investors from the private market, IIA's “Boost for High Tech” fund plans to invest approximately NIS 500 million annually in pre-seed, seed and round A stages.

The IIA is providing funding as part of Benefit Track 7, aimed at stimulating the growth of Israeli R&D startups with high levels of risk and early stages of activity.

The fund fosters the growth of start-ups with innovative technology and provides private investors with investments in Israeli start-ups that engage in sectors where there is relatively few investors and where there is not much private capital available for investment. We hope to encourage this.

The IIA's new funding will help Israeli startups finance several needs.

Complete the development of innovative technology products (including conducting experiments in commissioning facilities). Promotion of the product in the target market. Build capabilities and internal infrastructure for company growth and establishment.Key benefits of the fund – multi-year certainty and non-dilutive financing

One of the benefits of IIA's new fund is that companies can pre-approve multi-year grants at fixed interest rates without having to apply every year until they reach their next funding milestone.

As always, IIA's funding will not dilute shareholders. In other words, given IIA's invested funds, IIA receives royalties from the company's sales (and not company shares) only if the venture succeeds in reaching the sales stage.

The fund consists of three main investment tracks: pre-seed, seed and round. A company can submit an application for support through one of three tracks only once.

Pre-seed stage IIA participates in pre-seed stage investment rounds and invests at a subsidy rate of 60% of the total investment round, with a maximum subsidy of 1.5 million new shekels, for companies that have not exceeded 1.5 million new shekels since their establishment. Participate in the round. After incorporation, the total income for the calendar year prior to the filing of the application does not exceed 300,000 new shekels for three months prior to the filing of the application. In addition, companies that meet the criteria to be classified as “priority companies” (at least 33% of the entrepreneurs in which one of the entrepreneurs is from a population underrepresented in the high-tech sector, or the company is located in development area A) ) ) will receive an additional 10% of the subsidy. Seed Stage IIA is a Seed Stage IIA for companies that have not raised more than 7.5 million New Shekels since their establishment and have not raised more than 7.5 million New Shekels until the third year, with a subsidy rate of 50% of the total investment round. Participate in an investment round and grant up to 5 million new shekels. Those whose gross income did not exceed ILS 3 million in the calendar year prior to filing the application several months prior to filing the application. Companies that meet the criteria to be classified as “priority companies” will receive an additional 10% of the subsidy. Round A Stage IIA will provide grants of up to 15 million New Shekels at a subsidy rate of 30% of the total investment round for companies that participate in Round A Stage investment rounds and have not exceeded 50 million New Shekels since their inception. A person whose gross income for the past calendar year prior to filing the application did not exceed ILS 30 million within three months prior to filing the application. Here again, benefits for companies operating in Development Area A apply.

Tracks can be submitted online in the personal zone of the Israel Innovation Authority website.

