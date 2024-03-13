University of Technology Sydney (UTS) partners with high-tech start-up to drive sustainability in Australia's space industry





SYDNEY , March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The commercialization of Australia's space sector is light years away from where it was just three years ago.

UTS engineering students Liv, John and Jacob interned at Space Machines, where they helped build the Optimus satellite.Photo by Jessica Roe

Roger Kermode, Business Development Director at UTS Tech Lab, meets with Rajat Kulshrestha, CEO of Australian tech startup Space Machines Company (SMC), to build a business that can inspect, repair, relocate, service, upgrade and decommission We shared a vision to Spacecraft to create a more sustainable space industry. This coincided with the previous federal government's announcement that it aimed to triple the national space economy from A$4 billion to A$12 billion and create 20,000 jobs by 2030.

SMC's path was clear, but in order to achieve its twin goals of technological advancement and commercial viability, it needed support with access to academic and technical expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, equipment, and workshop facilities. It became clear that I needed a partner. UTS Tech Lab was able to develop an innovation ecosystem that provided SMC with access to cutting-edge equipment that it otherwise needed to rent or purchase.

This collaboration develops in sync with UTS's strategic commitment to increase investment in industry partnerships, particularly by establishing innovation precincts tailored to meet the requirements of NSW's broader innovation strategy. it was done. This strategic initiative aims to foster best practice research models and foster a dynamic culture of collaboration and innovation within the University and its partner network.

In addition to creating new jobs and new research opportunities for researchers, our close relationships with industry partners also provide many internship and graduate opportunities for students. Currently, more than 20 percent of SMC employees are from his UTS, and SMC is currently trying to maintain a permanent presence in space.

The Optimus satellite was launched into space on March 5, marking the beginning of a new era in space sustainability as Australia's first commercial satellite capable of providing life extension services, inspection and on-orbit support to existing space infrastructure and satellites. Ta.

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is one of the world's top 100 universities and a leading public engineering university with global influence. For more information, visit discover.uts.edu.au.

