Google Cloud releases new clinical generative AI tools at HIMSS24





On Tuesday, at the HIMSS conference in Orlando, Google Cloud announced new AI capabilities aimed at helping healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations make better use of clinical data. did.

The tech giant's first announcement was the launch of Vertex AI Search for Healthcare. The product is an AI-powered generative search feature that enables clinicians to quickly analyze patient data and clinical notes.

Aashima Gupta, global director of healthcare strategy and solutions at Google Cloud, noted in an interview at HIMSS that searching for clinical data is difficult and incredibly time-consuming. With the newly released search feature, Google Cloud aims to provide clinicians with a user experience similar to the one they get when searching the web using Google.com in their daily lives. Yes, she declared.

The tool is available as an API, allowing users to customize the settings that best suit their EHR workflows, said Gupta. He also explained that the tool increases trust from users by displaying footnotes that link to specific data points in the search results it generates.

In addition to launching Vertex AI Search for Healthcare, Google Cloud also announced the addition of two new capabilities to its healthcare-specific large-scale language models (LLMs). LLM, called MedLM, is a generative AI model designed to speed up the workflow of clinicians and medical researchers.

The first new feature is an API designed to help clinicians better classify chest radiographs for screening and diagnostic use cases. The second is an API that provides clinicians with a chronological list of patient conditions and a short AI-generated summary of each condition.

MedLM is currently being tested by Google Cloud customers including Highmark Health, Mayo Clinic, and HCA Healthcare. Nurse handover is a key use case health systems are considering, Gupta noted.

When a nurse finishes their shift, they have to give the new nurse the gist about each patient, spending 10 to 15 minutes on each patient. She said if she has 10 patients, it will take her an hour and a half to hand over.

In these situations, MedLM not only saves nurses time by automatically generating a description for each patient, but also identifies the specific patient data points in the EHR that were used to create that summary. It is useful because it is quotable, explained Mr. Gupta.

