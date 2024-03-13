Cromwell Hospital develops Apple Vision Pro tool for UK surgery





Cromwell Hospital has become the first hospital in the UK and Europe to use Apple Vision Pro, a spatial computing device, as a surgical logistics and organizational tool.

The tool was introduced to the hospital by eXeX, a leader in AI and spatial computing for surgical organization and workflow optimization. His two surgeons from the Complex Spine group working at Cromwell Hospital have successfully performed two spinal microsurgeries on him using this technology.

One of the surgeons, Consultant Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Saeed Aftab, said: “The software is seamless and has increased efficiency within the Complex Spine team. It is a real privilege to be the first team in the UK and Europe to use this software intra-surgically and we are excited to see how this technology advances. , we look forward to seeing the impact it can have across UK hospitals.”

Cromwell Hospital and eXeX first partnered in 2023 to bring AI and spatial computing technology to the hospital's operating rooms. It is designed to optimize surgical procedures, including optimizing equipment setup, inventory management, and resource allocation.

eXeX software allows nurses and technicians to access surgical setups and procedural guides in a holographic, touch-free manner from within the sterile area of ​​the operating room. This technology allows us to access data and visualizations that were previously unavailable. Since its introduction at Cromwell Hospital, the precision of the equipment and workflow has significantly increased surgical efficiency and improved patient outcomes.

Kate Bovell, chief operating officer at Cromwell Hospital, said: “At Cromwell Hospital, we are committed to innovating and improving the way we deliver health care to the benefit of all our patients, whether it's through the use of robotics and AI technology, or using the latest evidence-based approaches to delivering care. eXeX is at the forefront of advances in surgical technology and their philosophy on patient outcomes is inspiring. We are delighted to be working with them.”

The successful proof of concept with Apple Vision Pro is part of eXeX's continued commitment to developing hardware-agnostic solutions.

Last month, Cedars-Sinai announced the launch of another spatial computing tool available for Apple Vision Pro. Xaia is an AI-enabled psychotherapy companion that helps people with anxiety, addiction, depression, and pain management.

