



The Space Force is beginning to develop technology to refuel and sustain satellites, a top service official said in an interview.

We are investing in demonstrations and capabilities to begin exploring what is needed in orbit to service and maintain satellites. This gives you the opportunity to consider dynamic maneuvers. [and] Act without regrets. These make our satellites harder to target and easier to defend, said Gen. Chance Saltzman, director of space operations, as part of the Defense Ones Defense Situation series.

Officials said in-orbit services needed to be developed because satellites with short lifetimes and fixed fuel tanks limit operations. The Space Force is asking for $20 million in its 2025 budget request to begin developing tools to handle a new mission set called Services, Mobility and Logistics, according to budget justification documents. The document says commercial services and technology will play a role.

Among the technical hurdles is ensuring that such orbital services can be provided to different types of satellites, Saltzman said.

There is a lot of talk within the industry about standards and how we can work together to ensure that maintenance satellites work with any of the satellites in orbit, and how we can work together to have a collaborative cross-flow across the industry. He said he overhears conversations being had.

Saltzman suggested the first operational satellite in orbit could be launched within three to five years.

Probably nothing will happen for the next few years, at least from a military point of view. This is because the satellites we have are scheduled to be launched within the next two to three years, and are already being manufactured and under development. He said these features are already past the design point, so we will have to wait until the next design cycle to actually start adding these features.

Defense One spoke with Saltzman shortly after the Department of Defense announced its $849.8 billion funding request for fiscal year 2025. The Space Force budget, which has steadily increased over the first four budget cycles, is decreasing this year. The service is asking for $29.4 billion in 2025, or $600. $1 million less than last year's request.

Saltzman said several factors depressed sales, including a decline in satellite launch programs.

In this case, the number of required launches was reduced by approximately $600 million because the payload was not ready or the manifest did not support it. [it]Again, Saltzman said there are many reasons why this could be.

The 2025 spending proposal calls for 11 launches, down from the previously planned 15. $1.8 billion for seven launches from the National Security Space Launch Program and $375 million for four launches from the Space Development Agency's Low Earth Orbit Constellation.

The Pentagon had to base its budget for the current fiscal year under Congress's defense spending caps known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which put pressure on the Pentagon's overall weapons program. The Air Force, for example, has cut its purchase plans for F-35 and F-15EX fighters to accommodate the cap.

Saltzman declined to say how the cap would affect specific Space Force programs, but said it created financial constraints across the department.

That's the law of the land, so we followed it. We built the program the best we could with the budget information we had, he said.

Saltzman said the cap would slow down the Service Counterspace effort, a largely secret effort to develop capabilities to prevent adversaries from using space assets.

This is an area where I wish we could go faster, but the constraints in place prevent us from going as fast as we could. We're still investing in these capabilities, he said, but we're probably just not investing as quickly as we could have otherwise.

Most of the 2025 service budget will go to research and development, at $18.7 billion, down from the $19.2 billion requested the previous year.

Despite budget constraints, Saltzman is building a resilient architecture, including orbiting more satellites, to ensure the system can operate even if some are crippled by enemy action. He said he was able to inject funds into major initiatives such as:

The service wants to spend $4.7 billion on multiple orbiting missile warning and tracking satellites. This includes $2.6 billion for the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking Program and $2.1 billion for the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Program (Next Generation OPIR).

We are still making significant investments in resilient architecture to ensure we can continue to provide the missile warning, satellite communications, accuracy, navigation, and timing the nation needs. We have made significant investments in our operational testing and training infrastructure to ensure parents receive the advanced training they need for the threats they will face in the future. So there are a lot of areas that we're very happy with that we're strengthening and strengthening to ensure that we meet all the requirements of the National Defense Strategy, Saltzman said.

