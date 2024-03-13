ZutaCore's HyperCool liquid cooling technology supports NVIDIA's advanced H100 and H200 GPUs for sustainable AI





Company to Showcase First Dielectric Cold Plate for H100 and H200 at GTC 2024 in Boston Limited, Hyve Solutions, and Pegatron Booths

SAN JOSE, Calif. , March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ZutaCore, a leading provider of direct-to-chip waterless liquid cooling solutions, today announced support for NVIDIA H100 and H200 Tensor Core GPUs to help maximize AI in data centers. announced. Improve performance while achieving sustainability. Several leading server manufacturers are working with ZutaCore to complete certification and testing of these GPU platforms. During the GTC 2024 conference, ZutaCore will be showcasing its H100 and H200 anhydrous dielectric cold plates supporting over 1500 W at the Boston Limited, Hyve Solutions, and Pegatron booths.

The H100 is capable of accelerating large language models by 30x compared to the previous generation, and the H200 is touted as the world's most powerful GPU to power AI and HPC workloads, with the two to date This is the highest performance chip ever designed. However, each GPU consumes 700W of power, creating challenges for data centers already struggling to control heat, energy consumption, and footprint. ZutaCore's chip-direct waterless two-phase liquid cooling technology HyperCool is specifically designed to solve these problems and is capable of cooling the most powerful processors with over 1,500 watts and 100kW of computing power per rack today. has already been proven.

“Next-generation GPUs have unique cooling requirements, and today's 1500W GPUs can be best solved with waterless direct-chip liquid cooling technology, while increasing rack processing density by 300%,” said Co-Founder. said Erez Freibach, CEO and CEO. At Zutacore. “Hyperscalers not only eliminate the risk and huge expense of server leaks, but also allow you to scale your cooling needs with little or no changes to your current real estate, power, and cooling systems. .This is a game changer for the future of AI and HPC.”

The growing need for sustainable AI solutions highlights the importance of sustainable practices in data centers. ZutaCore's partnership and white label distribution agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) dramatically addresses the pressing challenges facing today's data centers, including improving heat efficiency, driving energy savings, and decarbonizing.

“ZutaCore's HyperCool technology is a testament to its ability to efficiently cool even the most demanding processors,” said Dev Tyagi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Boston Limited. “As we enter the dawn of next-generation GPU design, HyperCool is positioned as a key enabler, aligned with sustainable AI infrastructure efforts, while reducing costs in line with energy efficiency. Masu.”

“As we demonstrated at past supercomputing conferences, HyperCool has already proven its ability to cool Pegatron servers running Intel's 4th generation XEON processors,” said Andy, server product marketing manager at Pegatron. Lin said. “With the addition of support for NVIDIA GPUs, ZutaCore is now paving the way for a more sustainable AI future, allowing us to deploy future AI servers in an energy-efficient, cost-effective, and reliable manner. .”

said Steve Ichinaga, President of Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE). :SNX). “His HyperCool, with its ability to cool both CPUs and GPUs, has become a key technology to ensure data centers can deliver the scalable performance they need while continuing to meet their sustainability goals. Become.”

HyperCool's proven cooling power

ZutaCore's HyperCool features a revolutionary closed-loop system that operates at low pressure and moves large amounts of heat away from processors and away from servers, and can be implemented in new or existing data centers to deliver 10x more computing power. , can be reduced by 50%. Reduced CO2 emissions for total cost of ownership, 100% heat reuse, and sustainable data. We also have a growing ecosystem of servers certified to work with HyperCool, including industry giants like Dell Technologies, ASUS, Pegatron, and SuperMicro.

“Two-phase direct chip liquid cooling technology has significant advantages, which is why it is already attracting increasing attention from CPU chip manufacturers,” said Peter Rutten, research VP at IDC. “The global AI server market is expected to reach $49 billion by 2027, and this announcement of ZutaCore, which supports next-generation GPU designs, is a significant milestone in the industry. ”

See ZutaCore at GTC 2024

ZutaCore technology, including H100 and H200 dielectric cold plates, will be on display at Boston Limited booth #1621, Pegatron booth #533, and Hyve Solutions booth #1129.

About ZutaCore: ZutaCore is paving the way to a zero-emissions data industry with next-generation liquid cooling technology that can reuse 100% of heat to cool the hottest processors. The company's HyperCool technology is a direct-on-chip, water-free, direct liquid cooling solution that enables the highest sustained performance, higher server density, and lower power consumption. This is critical to meeting the power demands of today's HPC, AI, and ML workloads. Founded in 2016, his ZutaCore is headquartered in San Jose, California, with a research and development center in Israel and offices in Europe, India, and Taiwan. For more information, please visit www.zutacore.com.

