NASA expands lunar exploration with upgraded SLS megarocket design

NASA is preparing to build, test, and assemble the next evolution of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as it prepares for its first manned Artemis mission. A larger, more powerful version of SLS, known as Block 1B, can send a crew and larger hardware to the moon in a single launch and is scheduled to debut with the Artemis IV mission.

SLS program manager John Honeycutt said the NASA Space Launch System was designed from its inception to evolve into more powerful crew and cargo configurations to provide a flexible platform for further exploration of the solar system. states that it was Each evolutionary change made to the SLS engine, booster, and SLS rocket upper stage builds on the success of the Block 1 design, which first flew on Artemis I in November 2022, and again This will be the first manned mission. Artemis II and III.

Initial manufacturing is already underway at NASA's Michaud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, and preparations for the Green Run test series of the upgraded upper stage are underway at nearby Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

While using the same basic core stage and solid rocket booster design and associated components as Block 1, Block 1B features two major evolutionary changes that will position NASA's workhorse rocket for future missions to the Moon and beyond. We will further enhance our capabilities toward our mission. A more powerful second stage and large cargo adapter expand possibilities for future Artemis missions.

James Burnham, deputy manager of NASA's Block 1B Development Office, said the Space Launch System's Block 1B rocket will be the primary means of transporting astronauts to the moon for years to come. We build on our SLS Block 1 design, test, and flight experience to develop a safe and reliable vehicle to send larger and heavier hardware than existing rockets to the Moon in a single launch. I am.

The space stage called the Intermediate Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS), used to send the first three Artemis missions to the Moon, uses one engine, and a larger, more powerful space stage called the Exploration Upper Stage It will be replaced by a stage with four engines. (EUS). The battery change is one of many changes that will allow EUS to support his first 8-hour mission after launch, compared to his current ICPS's 2 hours. All new hardware and software is designed and tested to meet various performance and environmental requirements.

Another configuration change is the universal stage adapter that connects the rocket to the Orion spacecraft. It also has 10,000 cubic feet (10,000 cubic feet) in lunar orbit to carry large components such as modules for NASA's future Gateway outpost to support crews during lunar missions and unique opportunities for science on the Moon. It also offers more than 286 cubic meters of space.

Combined, these upgrades increase the payload capacity of the SLS from 59,000 pounds (27 tons) to approximately 84,000 pounds (38 tons). The four RL10 engines used in the exploration upper stage Green Run test series at Stennis have been completed, and work on the Artemis IV core stage is underway at nearby Michaud.

The evolved design gives astronauts more launch opportunities in orbit to intercept the Moon. His EUS, with four times the engines and nearly four times the propellant and thrust of the ICPS, would allow his two in one day compared to Block 1's more limited launch potential to the Moon. It also allows for the opportunity to launch a number of times.

Among other features, both astronauts and ground teams can communicate with and safely control the space stage while extracting components for the gateway from the stage adapter using the Orions docking system. Become.

NASA is working to land the first woman, first person of color, and first international partner astronaut on the moon under Artemis. SLS is part of NASA's deep space exploration backbone, along with Orion and Gateway in lunar orbit, commercial human landing systems, next-generation spacesuits, and lunar rovers. SLS is the only rocket capable of sending Orion, astronauts, and supplies to the moon in a single launch.

