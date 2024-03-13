Nordstrom opens luxury pop-up at New York flagship store





Listen to article 3 minutes This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive Overview: Nordstrom announced on March 4 that it will open The Corner, a dedicated space for pop-up events and brand acquisitions inside its New York City flagship store, according to a press release sent to Retail Dive.

According to Nordstrom, the launch of Board at the Corner is an immersive retail experience featuring ready-to-wear men's and women's clothing, unique garments made from antique textiles, and hand-drawn illustrations. Luxury brand Bode is the first to use the space.

Board at the Corner will be open through April 7 at the 57th and Broadway store and online at Nordstrom.com. Items range in price from $198 to $2,200.

Dive Insight:

The store reported net sales rose 2.2% to $4.3 billion and total revenue rose 2.3% to $4.4 billion following the retailer's fourth-quarter earnings call on March 5. Executives on the conference call told analysts that new store openings and improved assortments both contributed to the increase.

“We are thrilled to launch The Corner at Borde and Nordstrom and bring Emily's vision of American luxury to life in an immersive way,” Olivia Kim, senior vice president of creative merchandising, said in a statement. ” This corner provides an opportunity for our partners' brands to truly express their point of view and holistically design the space as if it were their own.

The pop-up store format is a format many brands are using to offer more of an in-store retail experience. Last year, Spanx introduced a series of pop-up store formats in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Miami. During the holiday season, Shein and Forever 21, Macy's and Anne Klein teamed up to debut seasonal in-store events.

In addition to opening a pop-up space in New York City, the company plans to open 19 new Rack stores in 2023 and add 22 more this year, according to Tuesday's earnings call.

Last year, Nordstrom closed both its San Francisco flagship store and off-price Rack store, saying the downtown location market had changed dramatically in recent years, impacting foot traffic. Additionally, the company closed its Canadian operations last year, closing six Nordstrom and seven Rack stores and its website in the country.

