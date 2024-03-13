Google Security Command Center Enterprise bridges the gap across the cloud security lifecycle





Google's new Security Command Center Enterprise (SCC Enterprise) could streamline cloud risk management through AI automation and save security teams time, experts say. Powered by Mandiant's threat intelligence and generative AI, SCC Enterprise aims to provide comprehensive insights across the entire cloud security lifecycle. Google Cloud introduced SCC Enterprise as a solution to identify gaps in protection provided by current cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs) and strengthen defenses against emerging threats.

There are two things that Security Command Center Enterprise addresses compared to previous solutions. It's about deep cloud and enterprise security integration and multicloud coverage rather than just operating in silos. Security and privacy compliance solutions were mentioned in the interview. Gen AI automation and integration increases efficiency and saves your team time.

The new platform integrates Mandiant Threat Intelligence with modern SecOps capabilities to quickly respond to cloud security incidents through “visibility with SIEM and accountability with SOAR,” according to Suni Potti, vice president and general of security at Google Cloud. make it possible.

SCC Enterprise provides a single view

Security teams can now have a single view of posture controls, active threats, cloud identities, data and more while integrating remediation and issue accountability into end-to-end workflows in a unified cloud risk management platform, Potti said. is written on my blog. post.

Google's SCC Enterprise is built to analyze security data across various cloud platforms and visualize it in easy-to-understand visuals. Use AI to help non-experts manage the complexities of cloud security. The system also includes Mandiant Hunt threat intelligence, which security teams can access whenever they need additional know-how. SCC Enterprise extends what Google's regular security services offer. The company claims it has more advanced tools to address security threats in Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure. The focus is on finding and remediating vulnerabilities and detecting specific types of threats that can occur in cloud settings.

Addressing IaaS threats and misconfigurations

The idea behind SCC Enterprise is to add native threat intelligence and a more flexible, workflow-based response toolkit to address threats within Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platforms such as Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure. “It's more efficient in responding to errors and misconfigurations,” Guy Rosenthal, vice president of products at DoControl, a New York City-based automated SaaS security provider, said in an interview. Google's solutions are intended to speed up the process of fixing security issues. This reduces the amount of time a system is vulnerable and reduces risk by minimizing delays caused by human intervention.

