Executive Mosaic is pleased to recognize Aaron Weis, Managing Director of Technology in the Google Public Sector, with the 2024 Wash100 Award for his work advancing federal technology modernization efforts as a leader in both public and private sector organizations. I'm happy.

We are honored to be a Wash100 award winner for the fifth consecutive year. The Wash100 cohort is truly a transformative element of technology in government, so I appreciate being recognized as a transformational year, Weiss said. In 2023, I moved from his CIO at the Department of the Navy to his Google Public Sector Key Technology Director. In this new role, I am honored to have the opportunity to help the entire government continue its technology modernization efforts and gain data-driven insights. Harness the power of AI at scale through the power of Google Cloud for the public sector.

Throughout his distinguished career, Weiss has gained extensive experience in both government and industry organizations. Before he took on his current role at Google in March, he served as chief information officer at the Department of the Navy, responsible for guiding the department's information technology strategy.

Aaron made the jump to the GovCon industry from government, where he served as CIO at the Department of the Navy. Over the past year, Aaron has brought deep cyber and defense expertise, strong government leadership experience, and an ability to get things done. We have taken advantage of our reputation. said Jim Garretson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Awards.

Garrettson continued, “Aaron brings knowledge to bear on existing and future critical technology initiatives and programs for Google's public sector business and a wide range of existing customers. Aaron's energy is contagious and combined with his extensive practical experience and knowledge, he is able to guide and lead with ease. We look forward to highlighting Aaron's irrepressible spirit and technology leadership as a Google and industry-recognized recipient of his 2024 Wash100 Award.

Before leaving DON, Mr. Weiss announced a campaign plan aimed at advancing the department's information dominance vision. With his six goals: cloud-optimizing the DON information environment, embracing enterprise services, implementing zero trust, leveraging data to increase responsiveness, cyber readiness, and modernizing IT across the department with the Cattle Drive program, accounting His DON is ready for his IT transformation in the year. 2023.

As a private sector executive, Mr. Weiss has continued to drive digital modernization. One of the topics he highlighted was the growing importance of zero trust adoption.

In a June video interview with Mosaic executive Summer Myatt, Weiss said he still believes the Department of Defense and many governments are approaching cybersecurity issues in the wrong way.

He said the department views security as a compliance issue, but this approach has a long track record showing it is not always effective.

Zero Trust asks users every second of every day whether they can be trusted. Can you trust the device? Can you trust the network? Can you trust the data you're about to examine? And can you trust the application? Weiss said.

Google is the founder of Zero Trust, and as a member of its leadership team, Weiss is living in a situation where I was at the bully's pulpit during my last year working in the department. I'm excited to be joining the company.

Weiss also advocated for the ethical use of artificial intelligence, which offers immense potential when used responsibly, and urged leaders to consider how it can be applied. [AI] Within Google's ethical framework [developed]as well as the ethical use of AI directed by the Department of Defense.

Mr. Wai has demonstrated strong technology leadership and was appointed Chairman of the Executive Mosaic 4×24 CIO Group in August. As head of the group, he empowers his IT leaders at GovCon to discuss the biggest challenges and opportunities shaping today's federal IT ecosystem.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Weiss said he is looking forward to joining the program as a private sector executive, which he has worked on during his time in government service.

The insight, networking, and social value of these efforts cannot be underestimated. He said. Click here to learn more about the 4×24 Leadership Series.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Weiss on winning his fifth Wash100 Award and looks forward to his next move as an industry leader.

