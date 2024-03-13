VentureBlick's vision for a transformative future





CXOToday had an exclusive interview with Kailash Jialdasani, Head of South Asia Operations at VentureBlick, about the pioneering health tech platform in the Asia Pacific region.

How is VentureBlick driving innovation and shaping the health technology innovation landscape?

VentureBlick inspires and guides medical technology innovators to drive sustainable growth. We are a team of health professionals from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, we have built a partner community of approximately 2,000+ medical and industry professionals from over 50 countries. Each of our partners has over 10 years of experience in this field, and we carefully select and evaluate these partners based on their medical focus and geographic location.

Our niche areas include medical validation, international expansion, regulatory approvals, and go-to-market strategies. These areas are difficult for startups due to limited resources and connections.

How does VentureBlick identify and support health tech startups with the potential to revolutionize the industry?

We understand the needs of the healthcare industry and recognize the areas with the most potential. VB has a robust screening process to identify products and solutions that have the potential to actively disrupt medical practice. Most medical technology startups need help finding the right medical advice, onboarding early users, and developing effective adoption and international expansion models. We leverage the collective strength of our in-house experts and partner network to understand product strengths and commercial opportunities. Once onboard, you'll gain access to medical validation, prototype improvisation, sourcing manufacturing partners, international exposure, access to international investment partners, access to distributor network markets, regulatory support in various markets, and more. Support and guide. We just launched the VentureBlick Discovery platform and plan to build a connected platform on top of it: a community where experts, innovators, and distributors can interact.

How can governments, healthcare institutions, and private investors work together to accelerate and sustain medical innovation in the Indian region?

Support provided by some governments (including India) is important because supporting healthcare startups is also part of the public interest. The recent launch of the Medtech Mitra portal is an example of great visionary initiative by the government. The MedTech sector is expected to see a significant increase in public-private partnerships for validation, early adoption, and POC. One example cited here is the Indo-Swedish Healthcare Innovation Center. The IIT-IIM – AIIMS joint program fosters innovation in healthcare by bringing together top talent across sectors. Start-ups can apply for various government grants. Partnerships between hospitals and government agencies can help encourage private investors to invest in selected startups.

Market Opportunity: With a market size of 11 billion and a growth rate of 15%, which is mostly met by imports, the overall scope of Make in India is huge.

To stay innovative:

Governments support mitigation policy and regulatory pathways, and healthcare organizations should be open to piloting new technologies and products. Private Investors – Medical technology innovations have long incubation periods before commercialization. Therefore, investors should consider these long gestation periods.

Once it is validated in India, it can be manufactured in India for the rest of the world.

Do you think emerging technologies like AI, telemedicine and health information exchange (HIE) can change the healthtech innovation landscape in India?

absolutely! AI and other technologies have great potential to disrupt markets and help healthcare professionals make decisions, solve operational challenges, and improve efficiency. That's why we're seeing a lot of startups using AI for diagnostics and efficiency. In the future, they will also play an important role in therapeutic decision-making and actual treatment. Remote patient management through telemedicine combined with proper data management through medical records (e.g. ABHA) can significantly reduce costs and better impact public health while enabling AI-powered, India-specific disease management protocols. It can be achieved.

A global health revolution is poised to drive India's development. How does VB plan to foster startup growth in such an environment?

With a skilled young workforce, one of the earliest digital adopters and innovative thinking, India is poised to benefit from the healthcare revolution. For example, India has the highest number of young people trained in generative AI.

Areas of data analysis that can impact healthcare delivery include providing solutions to offset local healthcare challenges, remote monitoring of patients and elderly care, and improving both access and affordability of these treatments. There will be many startups that will improve. With today's connected world, it won't be long before these startups expand into global markets. VB is therefore poised to facilitate this growth with its MedTech expertise, international network and reach, and with the right expert advice and advanced manufacturing support in India and abroad, We help companies manufacture advanced products in India and expand internationally.

Post-COVID-19 and even during COVID-19, the healthcare industry recognized its reliance on digital channels. Do you think the same can be done in the health tech sector, where solutions are provided for online diagnostics without human contact?

Change is already happening as we discuss it. We have seen many AI-based products as supporting tools in diagnostic solutions such as radiology, pathology, ophthalmology, and now dermatology. A number of general diagnostic AI-powered point-of-care devices are being developed for use as screening tests. While it is technically possible to deploy AI-based diagnostic tools without human intervention, doing so is currently discouraged and unregulated. A qualified medical professional should guide the patient in the current scenario.

What message would you like to send to young entrepreneurs and innovators looking to make a positive impact in health tech in Asia Pacific?

The message is clear. The time is ripe for innovations from India to actively disrupt the world. With increased government support (both state and central), better incubation facilities, financial assistance and improved innovation from India, we should see many health tech startups grow significantly from India. Focusing on pure innovation rather than cost arbitrage will be in an innovator's best interest to make innovation big.

How much impact do you think AI algorithms in diagnosis and treatment support are likely to have on the medtech scenario in India?

AI algorithms are already making waves, as mentioned in diagnostic fields such as radiology, pathology, oncology, and ophthalmology. The list will continue to grow. When it comes to treatment support, medical professionals are best placed to determine treatment options. Still, AI can assist in the decision-making process and help plan the direction of follow-up his care with expert guidance. It can also help overcome difficulties due to low penetration of medical expertise in rural areas.

Cloud-based patient data storage is all the rage in the market. How does VB plan to foster this phenomenon?

Data is only useful if it can improve patient outcomes. You have to understand that India has a lot of data. However, this data may be unstructured. Governments are driving initiatives like ABHA, and many private companies are collaborating to make data more systematic, easier to interpret, and easier to run algorithms on. This is a marked improvement from where he was five years ago.

As data storage becomes a large-scale part of a significant proportion of medical cases, exploration of suitable opportunities, development of suitable algorithms for customized care, determination of market size for various categories within healthcare, etc. data storage will be available. VB will be able to guide you through this. Innovators working with India's anonymized population-based data to develop solutions that work best for India and the world. VB identified startups ahead of the curve and began leveraging patient data to develop solutions.

Healthtech data provides insights into various trends, how do you think the industry can make the most of this?

Trends are essential, especially in population-based interventions. It will also help determine what the future of healthcare will look like, what specific medical conditions will be front and center in the future, and what interventions will need to be developed. Oncology and age-related diseases are two examples of rapid growth in the future, and in oncology in particular, customized care based on genomic, phenotypic, and diagnostic markers that exist in individuals, regions, and even countries. There is great potential to provide . Innovators can therefore use data to develop new customized solutions, expand the areas that offer the greatest opportunity to impact health, and tap untapped areas and markets.

