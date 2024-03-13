Google Now announces Core Web Vitals are used in ranking system





Google has updated its page experience documentation to clarify that Core Web Vitals are used in their ranking system. What's interesting about this change is that Google doesn't continue to say that Core Web Vitals are a ranking factor.

Statement about Google Employees and Ranking Factors

A strange thing about Googlers is that they don't tend to use the phrase ranking factors. For example, a former Google engineer did a site search for Matt Cutts' blog, and he couldn't find a single instance of him using the phrase “ranking factors” in his posts. As well as his YouTube videos when talking about links like here and here.

John Mueller mentioned Core Web Vitals (CWV) on Reddit three years ago that Core Web Vitals are a ranking factor, but Google's explainers about page experience in search results say Core Web Vitals are ranking factors. It was never explicitly stated that this was a factor.

Now back to Google's SearchLiaison. He caused controversy in February 2024 when he tweeted that Google's documentation does not state that Core Web Vitals (CWV) are ranking factors or signals.

He tweeted:

“And people are like, 'What does ranking actually mean? Maybe it's a signal? I'm not saying it's not a signal!'

So are there any signal page experience signals? That's why I created a page called “There is no single signal.”

Oh, but wait, you mean there's more than one signal? Yes, we expected this question. That's why we say on the same page: “Our core ranking system looks at a variety of signals.”

This goes something like, “Is CWV a signal? Am I doomed if I don't meet it?” That's why the same page says, “But a great page experience involves more than core web vitals.”

Because things change, that page doesn't list what is and isn't a ranking signal. Perhaps something once was. Perhaps it changes, but it's consistent with other things you might do to understand the page experience. We're trying to direct people to some useful resources and things about the page experience, but ultimately, do whatever you think will give your visitors a great experience. ”

And in another tweet the next day, he wrote (see explanation of page experience in search):

“I never said there was a 'ranking signal' for page experience, nor did I say there was a single signal as such. The page below specifically states that no such thing exists.

“Does Google Search Only Use One “Page Experience Signal” for Ranking?

There is no single signal. Our core ranking system looks at a variety of signals consistent with the overall page experience.

We're not saying there are certain things people have to do, or that they have to think a certain way to participate in the rankings. We advocate that you should think about things and strive to provide a great page experience for your visitors. ”

SearchLiaison is correct. The search results page experience documentation did not list Core Web Vitals as a ranking factor, even when it was first published in 2022.

Google almost says CWV is a ranking factor

After two years of not acknowledging and explaining that Core Web Vitals were a ranking factor and opaque documentation on page experience in search results regarding CWV, Google changed its mind and confirmed that Core Web Vitals were a ranking factor. I've updated the documentation to almost say there is. ranking elements.

This is an ambiguous part that has been removed from the documentation.

“What aspects of page experience are used for rankings? There are many aspects of page experience, some of which are listed on this page. All aspects contribute directly to ranking information. Although not used, it is generally consistent with search ranking success and is worth noting.”

The above passage has been replaced with the following new paragraph:

“What aspects of the page experience are used in rankings? Core Web Vitals are used in our ranking system. To ensure search success and an overall good user experience, we We encourage owners to achieve excellent Core Web Vitals.

Keep in mind that just because a report like Search Console's Core Web Vitals report or a third-party tool performs well doesn't guarantee that your page will rank higher in Google search results. please. A great page experience requires more than a Core Web Vitals score. These scores are meant to help you improve your site for your users as a whole, and trying to get a perfect score just for SEO reasons may not be the best use of your time. ”

The new document no longer uses the expressions “ranking factors” or “ranking signals” in reference to important web factors. But this time it clearly acknowledges that CWV is used in Google's ranking system, and is less vague than previous statements that high CWV scores are recommended for “search success.”

Please read our updated documentation.

Understand the Google search results page experience

