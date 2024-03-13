UNC System bans anonymous social apps due to cyberbullying





The University of North Carolina system will ban social media apps that allow anonymous postings that lead to cyberbullying.

The University of North Carolina System is working to ban several social media apps that administrators say incite cyberbullying.

UNC System Chair Peter Hans said at a Feb. 29 board meeting that the system's IT and legal departments have been directed to begin blocking some social media apps that allow anonymous posting. The four apps affected are Yik Yak, Sidechat, Fizz, and Whisper.

In his speech to the board, Hans said the company is targeting a small number of small, hyper-local platforms that have a reckless disregard for the well-being of young people and have shown complete indifference to bullying and malicious behavior. Ta. These apps are the modern equivalent of scrawling cruel rumors on bathroom walls, but now they have a much larger audience.

He added that these apps could also incite drug dealing and sexual harassment.

A UNC System spokesperson said there is no timeline for implementation of the ban. Hans was not available for further comment to Inside Higher Ed.

The UNC System joins several other systems across the country that have banned social media apps or cited concerns about them. Banning apps that specifically target cyberbullying is common in the K-12 sector, but UNC was one of the first universities in the country to take such action.

Hans said he learned of the app's existence after a group of student council presidents raised the possibility of abuse.

Even if this ban were in effect, students would still be able to use the app on campus, opt-in to another network, or access the app on their personal devices using their own data plan. Masu. Hans acknowledged that reality, adding that the ban was meant to give students pause rather than completely remove the app from campus.

My hope is that this action, while admittedly a small step, has encouraged students to spend their time, engage with their peers, and foster a public square worthy of a public university. Mr. Hans told the board that this should be encouraged.

Stephanie Fredrick, deputy director of the University at Buffalo Albert Center for Bullying Abuse and School Violence Prevention, said the ban is a step, but a broader plan is needed.

I think it needs to be part of a larger conversation and we need to teach children and young people to use social media safely and responsibly, she says He said he did not expect a ban to make all problems go away.

All four soon-to-be-banned apps allow anonymous posting, with slight differences. Yik Yak relies on a user's location to allow posting, while Sidechat simply requires users to be affiliated with a university. (Sidechat was founded in 2023 when he acquired Yik Yak.) Fizz is much the same as Sidechat, asking students to create an account using their university email. Whisper was launched in 2012 and is the oldest and least restrictive of the four. Anyone can post on Whisper, regardless of school or location.

In January, Harvard University officials asked leaders of side chat apps to suppress related content after student complaints about anti-Semitic messages. Last year, several universities, including Texas A&M University, Arkansas State University, the University System of Georgia, and multiple universities in Florida The university banned TikTok. The concerns relate to TikTok's parent company, China-based ByteDance, over access to user data.

This ban brought its own challenges. In July, the Knight First Amendment Institute sued the University of Texas system, saying its ban on TikTok violated academic freedom. A federal court upheld the ban in December, with the judge noting that professors could still access the app on their personal devices.

The anonymous app Yik Yak came under intense scrutiny until it was shut down in 2017 following several bullying and racist threats on the platform. It returned in 2022, one month after Sidechat's launch, and was subsequently acquired by Sidechat for an undisclosed amount in March 2023.

Sameer Hinduja, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center, said he believes anonymous apps do more harm than good, but that now-defunct anonymous apps such as Gas and TBH send positive messages. He pointed out past trends that were used to spread the word.

It's easy to label such efforts as uncool, but I support young people who are taking risks and using popular media for good to improve the climate and culture of their schools. said Hinduja, a professor of criminology. Florida Atlantic University. I'd like to see a more strategically designed approach to promoting civility, rather than contributing to the existing toxicity that is currently prevalent both online and offline.

While Hinduja believes UNC's actions will continue to be rare in higher education, Frederick said that as more information becomes available about the mental health effects of social media use, universities will continue to use these tools and platforms. He speculated that there may be more bans.

I think we're seeing more restrictions on social media use and app use, especially among adolescents and young adults, she said, pointing to the Surgeon General's recommendations issued in June. I think a lot of the restrictions are a bit new, but they could be a result of that guidance.

