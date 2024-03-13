Innovation in Europe lags behind. What can we do to catch up?





The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not in any way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Europe currently lags behind the US and China in terms of innovation and is at risk of missing out on the deep tech revolution, writes Francis de Bricourt.

Historically, China has stood out as a leader in technology and innovation, often outpacing the advances of Western countries.

Throughout the 18th century, China's development matched that of England in terms of literacy, life expectancy, and GDP.

There is even a concept of the Four Great Inventions in Chinese culture. Ancient Chinese discoveries are celebrated for their historical importance as symbols of advanced technology, including the compass, gunpowder, papermaking, and printing. It took centuries for these to reach Europe.

Then came the transformative effects of the Industrial Revolution, accelerating economic growth and life expectancy across Europe and the United States.

But even though China was far ahead of Europe throughout most of its history, it missed the industrial revolution that transformed Europe in the 19th century. why?

exchange

Pre-industrial technology development often involved trial and error, modifying and combining existing technologies until a desired result was reached, without necessarily understanding how it worked. . These solutions were low-tech.

Scientific thinking allowed people to understand how the world around them worked, limiting the need for trial and error. This has led to a science-based approach that focuses on the technologies most likely to work: deep technology innovation.

While Europe engaged in deep technology innovation and benefited from it, China continued to rely on low-tech experimentation. This created a huge development gap as Europe mechanized textile production and promoted developments such as steam engines. , iron manufacturing.

Despite being considered a global innovation powerhouse just a century ago, Europe in the 21st century is in a similar position to China at the dawn of the industrial revolution.

Europe is currently at risk of missing out on the deep tech revolution, lagging behind the US and China in terms of various technological innovations.

Gaps are visible to the naked eye

More than half of recently founded deep tech companies are in the US, with $51 billion (46.6 billion) invested in US deep tech in 2022, double the nearly $20 billion (18.3 billion) invested from Europe. That's all.

This gap is especially noticeable in AI. His investment in AI in 2024 in the US is estimated to be around $100 billion (91.4 billion), 50 times higher than his in Europe, considering a generous estimate of $2 billion (1.8 billion). China is also rapidly catching up with Europe, significantly increasing investment in technologies such as self-driving mobility and generative AI.

This gap can also be seen in SpaceTech funding. In the United States, NASA and the Department of Defense have invested more than $62 billion (56.7 billion) in 2022. In the same year, Chinese government aid totaled $12 billion ($11 billion).

ESA's annual budget for 2024 still falls short of its previous investments in the United States and China, which were approximately 7.79 billion.

The lag in innovation in Europe stems from complacency in believing that scientific achievements will inevitably lead to innovation and promote economic growth.

But deep technology innovation cannot be guaranteed by science alone. Interestingly, according to a November 2023 report, 95% of European patents remain inactive and are not leveraged by companies or products.

Lack of deep technology thinking

The effects of complacency were seen during the Industrial Revolution. The Industrial Revolution took place in England, even though both England and France exhibit similar overall development.

The influence of Newtonian science on British society, scientific principles, and law provided British businessmen, engineers, and entrepreneurs with practical problem-solving techniques.

French scientific thinking remained abstract and had limited practical application. Although France displayed a scientific mindset, it lacked deep technical thinking and was unable to translate scientific discoveries into practical innovations.

Similarly, Europe's current lag in the deep technology revolution is not due to a lack of scientific research. Considering the number of scientific publications per capita, Europe performs on par with the United States and outperforms China, but is hampered by economic and political factors.

First, Europe lacks systems to foster modern deep technology ventures, hindering collaboration between business and science. Second, European investors and the institutions that oversee important funds are often risk-averse, limiting the number of new and innovative deep tech ventures that receive investment.

Finally, the large domestic markets of the United States and China provide significant advantages of scale. For example, the United States and China together are predicted to hold 30% of the world's data, which is essential for the development of AI technology, by 2030.

I can't afford to fall behind

Although Europe also has valuable data, it needs to learn how to pool this data effectively and is currently struggling to do so.

These factors are compounded by the fact that successful European ventures often relocate to the United States, taking their capital and expertise with them.

This is understandable, as entrepreneurs who immigrate to the United States tend to have higher success rates and increased capital.

Deep technology innovation has the potential to drive significant economic growth over the long term, and regions that cannot harness this power will be left behind.

If Europe does not incubate and invest in deep tech ventures, or learn how to efficiently transform its own research into effective innovation, it risks missing out on the latest transformative revolution.

Francis de Vricourt is Professor of Management Sciences, Joachim Faber Professor of Business and Technology, and Founder and Academic Director of the Institute for Deep Tech Innovation at the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) in Berlin. there is.

At Euronews we believe every opinion matters. Contact us at [email protected] and join the conversation by submitting your pitch or contribution.

