



China has set an economic growth target of approximately 5% for 2024, but when trying to assess the role of this target in global economic growth, it is necessary to analyze the role of technological innovation and new productive forces in the Chinese economy. There is. (new productive forces in the Chinese economy), based on unified market standards on property protection, market access, fair competition, social trust and other aspects. This will contribute to accelerating the rule-building of the single market system. The key to developing China's new productivity lies in technological innovation. More efforts should be made to build an innovative and secure technology ecosystem, improve the open scientific and technological innovation system, and promote the emergence of unique innovation results. The number of college graduates in the class of 2024 is expected to reach 12 million. In this context, many people's representatives proposed further implementation of social policies such as social security benefits and labor subsidies to encourage market actors to strengthen the labor stock and increase employment opportunities. .

This year, the two-session conference in 2024 will focus on the new productive forces of the Chinese nation: new resources in emerging industrial and technological fields. As Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized at the Politburo meeting held on January 31, 2024, China aims, among other things, to achieve self-sufficiency, strengthen innovation, stabilize supply chains, and integrate technology and industry. I'm going to pay new attention to. trade. Examines decisions and discusses policy on how to lift restrictions placed on the exchange of semiconductor manufacturing parts that the United States has introduced into China in recent years. As Chinese President Xi Jinping has explained, innovation should especially be used to transform and develop traditional industries, develop and expand new industries, and plan and build future industries.

This year, 2024, marks the 46th anniversary of the implementation of China's reform and opening-up policy. This policy not only greatly changed the situation in each country, but also created beneficial opportunities for China and the world. In particular, China is pursuing a more aggressive opening-up strategy, which has greatly benefited many multinational companies. In recent years, China has continued to move from openness to the flow of goods and factors to institutional openness in the field of rules, regulations, controls and standards, and opening up to the outside world is an important and decisive step for China. It proves something. Develop innovation and creativity, and promote openness policies globally.

Representatives and delegates of China's National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference believe that new productive capacity is an essential element to promote scientific and technological self-sufficiency, and they will Sufficient space will be allocated for these meetings. to these issues. At the same time, discussions at the two meetings will focus on the high level of opening up and incentives for foreign companies that China aims to strengthen. Furthermore, China aims to reach new heights and gain investors' confidence in the Chinese market as the world's second largest economy by striving to stimulate the Chinese national economy. China's efforts to open up and build an open world economy have brought a new dimension to the global governance system. New measures taken by the country to promote openness are attracting further aspirations from all over the world. This is the same as what the (China National Development and Reform Commission) has confirmed: China's position on encouraging foreign investment is clear, and at the same time it is firm in its determination to expand its opening to the outside world. In recent years, the (China National Development and Reform Commission), in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and other institutions, has repeatedly revised the list of industries encouraged by foreign investment, constantly expanding the scope of promotion, improving its direction, and promoting high-level investment. We are promoting. Quality development of foreign investment. At the same time, the (China National Development and Reform Commission) is working with various institutions and governments around the world at various levels to implement the new list of industries that encourage foreign investment and secure eligible foreign-funded projects. Masu. Enjoy the various preferential policies of the Chinese government.

In both sessions in 2024, Chinese lawmakers will continue to provide legal guarantees for countries' progress, deepen reforms, improve the business environment, and pass quality legislation for quality development. Formulated. We found that China is pursuing a higher level of opening-up, so when trying to evaluate China's high-level opening-up, we find that China has shown a series of measures and expanded its high-level opening-up policy. I understand that. To the outside world. One important characteristic of high levels of openness is institutional openness. In October 2023, China announced (8 measures to support quality joint construction of the Belt and Road). The most important steps for Chinese parliamentarians in the bi-sessional session to successfully implement a high-quality opening-up policy are (ensure the implementation of the policy, deepen trade and investment cooperation with initiative countries, and coordinate the implementation process). major projects and projects that directly benefit the lives of the Chinese people).

As China strives to increase overseas investment and share new technologies and achievements with the world, the two annual meetings this year and 2024 will be important events for China and the world. Chinese-style modernization also promotes the common development of countries. The joint construction of the World Development Initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as other initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, will continue to improve people's lives and promote common prosperity in all countries. The two-session meeting will serve as an important window to observe China's latest development policies and quality opening-up. New measures to accelerate the development of new qualitative productive forces and promote quality development deserve special attention.

Here, China is accelerating the development of qualitatively new productive forces, including advances in areas such as artificial intelligence. This will not only benefit the Chinese people, but countries around the world will also benefit from this innovation. China's success is precisely due to the commitment of its leaders and government departments to scientific planning for economic development. For example, these two sessions focus on the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan, which is of great importance to the world. Because this plan includes many issues that will have a huge impact and benefit the world.

