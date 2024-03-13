Google's new AI will play video games with you, but not to win





Google DeepMind announced SIMA, a training AI agent that learns gaming skills to play more like a human, rather than a powerful AI that does its own thing. SIMA stands for Scalable, Instructable, Multiworld Agent and is currently in the research stage.

SIMA will eventually learn how to play any video game, even open-world games and games that don't have a linear path to the end. It's not intended to replace your existing game AI, but think of it as another player that will fit well into your party. It combines natural language instruction with his 3D world understanding and image recognition.

SIMA is not trained to win matches. Tim Harley, Google DeepMind researcher and SIMA co-leader, said in a press conference that Google DeepMind researcher and SIMA co-leader Tim Harley said in a press conference He said he was trained to do so.

Google worked with eight game developers to train and test SIMA, including Hello Games, Embracer, Tuxedo Labs, Coffee Stain, and more. Researchers connected SIMA to his games such as No Mans Sky, Teardown, Valheim, and Goat Simulator 3 to teach the AI ​​agents the basics of game play. Google said in a blog post that SIMA does not require a custom API to play games or access source code.

Hurley said the team chose games that focused on open play rather than narrative to help SIMA learn general gaming skills. If you've ever played Goat Simulator or watched a playthrough, you know that the point of the game is to do random, spontaneous things. Hurley said it's this kind of spontaneity that he wants SIMA to learn.

To do this, the team first built a new environment in the Unity engine. There, agents had to create sculptures to test their understanding of object manipulation. Google then recorded a pair of human players, one controlling the game and the other telling them what to do next, to capture verbal instructions. Players then played independently to show what led to their actions in the game. All this was input into his SIMA agent, which learned how to predict what would happen next on the screen.

SIMA currently has around 600 basic skills, such as turning left, climbing ladders, opening menus and using maps. Eventually, Harley said SIMA could be directed to perform more complex functions in games. Tasks like finding resources and building camps remain difficult because AI agents cannot perform actions on behalf of humans.

SIMA is not intended to be an AI-powered NPC like Nvidia or Convai, but rather another player in the game influencing the outcome. Frédéric Besse, co-leader of the SIMA project, said it was too early to tell what kind of applications such AI agents would have in games outside the research area.

However, like AI NPCs, SIMA may eventually be able to speak, but it's far from there. SIMA is still learning how to play the game and how to adapt to a game they have never played before. Google said that with more advanced AI models, SIMA could eventually be able to perform more complex tasks, making it the perfect AI party member to lead to victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/3/13/24099024/google-deepmind-ai-agent-sima-video-games The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos