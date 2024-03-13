War takes its toll and Israel needs investment in innovation





The brutal Hamas attack on October 7 and the war have posed significant challenges to the Israeli economy.

The monthly “burn rate” of ammunition, fuel, spare parts, and other direct war costs is estimated at more than $2 billion.

Add to that the value of repairing property damage to communities along the Gaza-Lebanon border. Compensation for businesses that are forced to close or reduce their activities for an extended period of time. and the cost of supporting more than 300,000 reservists. It all comes with great challenges.

Israel responded with emergency budget adjustments, allocating billions of dollars to these missions and asking supporters around the world to share the burden.

Like previous generations of philanthropists who came to Israel's aid during difficult times, today's philanthropists are rising to the occasion and providing much-needed aid. One notable example is the Tekma (Reconstruction) Agency, which is trying to raise at least $1 billion to help rebuild devastated Gaza border communities. An image of a descending graph. (Credit: PXFUEL)

In the early 1990s, Israeli high-tech start-ups played an accelerating role, propelling Israel's economy forward. By 2006, Israel had become known as the startup nation, and many people around the world studied and tried to emulate the Israeli model. This source of innovation continued to bring startups to various sectors until reaching its peak in 2021.

While new innovation continues to flow into Israel, the Ukraine war and subsequent economic downturn have slowed the rate of investment in high-tech startups around the world, including in Israel.

The Gaza war has made it really difficult to get funding for Israeli startups.

Recognizing these dire consequences, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) announced the allocation of NIS 100 million ($28 million) in an emergency fund on October 19, less than two weeks after the outbreak of the war. While this move is aimed at supporting promising early-stage startups and is a step in the right direction, it is not enough.advertisement

Angel investors, managers of large funds, and others interested in Israel should consider the following:

Hundreds of Israeli early-stage startups are at risk of bankruptcy if they fail to raise enough capital in 2024. Not all of these are worthy of investment and, as always, standard due diligence procedures should be applied before investing in such companies. Case. However, there are many true gems that need help when traveling through the “Valley of Death”. Investors in these startups will see a greater return on their investment, as Israel's difficult situation has depressed stock prices.

On January 24, 2024, Bill Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman purchased 4.9% of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange for $25 million, in a move to show confidence in the Israeli economy. What if initiatives led by similarly influential businessmen secured cumulative investments of $1 billion in Israeli tech startups? , will have a long-term positive impact on Israel and the rest of the world. It will encourage others to co-invest in great innovations that might otherwise be lost forever. Such an initiative would not only save startups that deserve support, but also maintain the flow of new innovation and keep Israel's technology ecosystem alive.

Experience in this sector over the past few decades shows that for every high-tech job in Israel, 5 to 10 service provider jobs are created. Therefore, the economic and social impact of investing in worthy startups, i.e. accelerating their growth into viable technology companies, will spread throughout the economy and at the same time provide attractive returns to investors. .

The author is a professor and former vice president of the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. An expert in management science, he serves on the boards of several Israeli companies and non-profit organizations.

