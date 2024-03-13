Samsung's new mid-range Galaxy A55 arrives with improved security and materials





Samsung's new Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are the latest additions to its mid-range A-series lineup, which often includes the company's best-selling phones. The new A55 and A35 come with Samsung's Knox Vault. This is a security feature designed to protect sensitive data, such as lock screen credentials and encryption keys, from software and hardware attacks by physically isolating them from your phone's main processor and memory. is. The company boasts that this is the first time this security feature has been included in an A-series device.

Samsung has announced European prices for two models scheduled to ship later this month. The exact availability of different versions varies by market. The company confirmed to his Android Police that only the Galaxy A35 will be released in the US (exact details will be confirmed in the coming weeks), and the Galaxy A55 will not hit the market.

The Galaxy A55 starts at 479 (439, about $524) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and goes up to 529 (489, about $579) with 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, Galaxy A35 pricing starts at $379 (approximately $322 or $415) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, with the 8GB/128GB model priced at $339 (approximately $398 or $435), and the 8GB/256GB model priced at $339 (approximately $398 or $435). The price is $449 (approximately $389). $491).

Samsung Galaxy A35.Image: Samsung

Many of the key specifications of the A55 and A35 are consistent between the two devices. Both feature 6.6-inch OLED displays with peak brightness of 1000 nits and refresh rates of up to 120Hz, and both are supported by four years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches (Samsung has promised (slightly less than 7 years) for the Galaxy S24 lineup). According to Android Police, both are dust and water resistant with an IP67 rating, are powered by 5000mAh batteries with up to 25W fast charging, and support microSD cards up to 1TB.

The biggest difference between the two phones lies in the processor and camera setup. The Galaxy A55 is powered by the new Exynos 1480, while the A35 uses the same Exynos 1380 as last year's Galaxy A54. There are also differences in the cameras between the two. Both have a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel macro, but the A55 has a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while the A35 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has a megapixel ultrawide and a 13 megapixel front camera.

Updated March 13, 4:17 a.m. ET: Samsung has updated to confirm that the Galaxy A55 will not be released in the United States.

