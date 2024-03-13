The connected logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% until 2033.Rising high-tech automotive innovation to drive growth





great insight

The connected logistics market size will reach USD 97 billion in 10 years, up from USD 27.4 billion in 2023. Increasing exposure of IoT (Internet of Things) connected devices will drive the growth of the connected logistics market.

NEWARK, March 13, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — Brainy Insights estimates the US$27.4 billion connected logistics market will reach US$97 billion by 2033. Increasing innovations in high-tech vehicles and growing awareness of transparency in logistics supply are the main factors that could create favorable opportunities for connected logistics devices in the market. Rapidly growing technological innovations in the automotive industry have also paved the way for the connected logistics market. Rising oil prices, increasing investment options, and goals to reduce carbon emissions have led market players to focus on self-driving cars. Additionally, improvements in efficiency, robustness, and durability of automatic vehicle battery life are also likely to help the market growth in the near future.

Get a free sample research report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14066

Key insights on the connected logistics market

Connected Logistics Market Size by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Mode of Transportation (Road, Rail, Air, Waterway), Industry (Retail & E-Commerce, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Energy, Electronics & Semiconductors)), regional and global industry analysis, share, growth, trends and forecast from 2024 to 2033.

North America has emerged as the largest market for the global connected logistics market, accounting for 36% of the total market. The presence of a well-structured infrastructure in terms of rail and road connectivity facilitates the growth of the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is experiencing faster economic growth than other regions and is therefore expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the market forecast period. Additionally, it is expected to become a hub for major logistics solutions. China and India are the main markets in the region.

story continues

The hardware segment dominates the market, accounting for 46% of the total market.

The hardware sector dominated the market. This gave it a huge share of 46% of the total market. Because of its increasing use in hardware components across industries. On the other hand, the software segment is expected to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period.Increase in data management and analytics solutions is increasing the need to analyze and measure logistics performance

The road sector accounted for the largest market share in 2023 at 43.23%.

The road segment dominates the connected logistics market and is the fastest growing segment within the market. Logistics applications in loading and transporting large loads captured his 43.23% of the market share in 2023. This is the preferred mode for a variety of medium and large enterprises.

Retail and e-commerce sectors will dominate the market in 2023.

The retail and e-commerce segment dominates the connected logistics market and will capture 54.1% market share in 2023. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment worldwide.Due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce and retail industry and the introduction of rapid ordering mechanisms.

Report scope and segmentation –

Report scope

detail

Forecast period

2024-2033

CAGR forecast

13.4%

Value prediction for 2033

$97 billion

Market size in 2023

$27.4 billion

historical data

2020-2022

number of pages

238

Report scope

Earnings forecast, company profile, competitive environment, growth factors, latest trends

Target segment

By component, by transport mode, by vertical, by region

Target area

The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa. In addition, regions are further analyzed at the country level.

Growth drivers of the connected logistics market

Increased exposure of LOT (Internet of Things) connected devices

See detailed overview of research report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/connected-logistics-market-14066

Latest developments:

In February 2022, CH Robinson signed a partnership agreement with Waymo. Through this partnership, the two companies launched self-driving trucks. This strengthens the overall connected logistics solution.

In May 2020, E2open Parent Holdings, Inc acquired BluJay Solutions, a cloud-based logistics execution platform. The acquisition price is approximately $1.7 billion. The primary objective of this acquisition was to provide seamless interconnectivity to end users and strengthen our end-to-end supply chain management platform.

January 2020 – Trimble acquired Kuebix, a transportation management system (TMS) provider. The main objective behind this acquisition was to interconnect its commercial fleet and commercial airline network to its customers.The ownership acquisition will expand the former's extensive portfolio of transportation technologies.

Market trend

Factor: Increased exposure of LoT (Internet of Things) connected devices

Rising fuel prices and environmental concerns: Carbon emissions and environmental pollution are key drivers driving the growth of IoT connected devices. Therefore, these companies prefer IoT in response to the fact that they not only deploy sensors and cloud technologies, but also use IoT to remotely manage and control their supply chain and logistics operations.

Restraint: Strict governance standards

One of the major factors that can hinder the growth of the connected logistics market is strict governance standards. Standardization of logistics can pose various challenges due to various differences between infrastructure, culture, and government policies. Moreover, to survive and grow in the competitive market. Players needed to reduce operating and logistics costs by taking into account global standards (EU-European Union and ISO standards).

Opportunity: Increased innovation in high-tech vehicles

Rapidly growing technological innovations in the automotive industry have also paved the way for the connected logistics market. Rising oil prices, increasing investment options, and goals to reduce carbon emissions have led market players to focus on self-driving cars. Additionally, improvements in efficiency, robustness, and durability of automatic vehicle battery life are also likely to help the market growth in the near future.

Challenge: Lack of awareness and safety issues

One of the main factors that can cause greater challenges in the connected logistics market is the lack of awareness regarding connected logistics and the safety issues that arise from it. The increasing use of digital technologies and data exchange has raised serious concerns, particularly regarding data breaches, data hacking, and cyber-attacks. In addition, we rely heavily on interconnected technologies for supply, making us susceptible to technical glitches, shipping delays, and significant downtime. This may hinder the growth of the connected logistics market during the overhaul period.

Request customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14066

Some of the key players operating in the Connected Logistics market are:

Intel CorporationInfosys LimitedCisco System Inc.HCL Technology LimitedIBM CorporationSAP SEORBOCMMFreightgate Inc., Honeywell International Inc.NEC Corporation

The main segments cover the following markets:

By component:

hardware software services

By means of transportation:

road railway air route waterway

Vertical direction:

Retail & E-commerce Automotive Aerospace & Defense Healthcare Energy Electronics & Semiconductors

This report can be purchased at https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14066/single.

About the report:

The global Connected Logistics market is analyzed on the basis of value (trillion USD). All segments are analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries in each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain key market insights. This research includes Porter's Five Forces Model, attractiveness analysis, raw materials analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor location grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.

About Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company that aims to provide actionable insights to improve business acumen for companies through data analysis. We have robust predictive and estimation models to help our clients achieve their goals of achieving high-quality results in a short period of time. We offer both customized (client-specific) and syndicated reports. The repository of syndicated reports is diverse across all categories and subcategories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet our clients' requirements, whether they are looking to expand in global markets or planning to launch a new product.

inquiry

Avinash D Business Development Director Phone: +1-315-215-1633 Email: [email protected] Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/connected-logistics-market-grow-cagr-160000736.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos