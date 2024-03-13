Save with new Dataflow streaming committed use discounts (CUD)





Dataflow is an industry-leading data processing platform that provides integrated batch and streaming capabilities for a variety of analytics and machine learning use cases, including real-time patient monitoring, fraud prevention, and real-time inventory management. It is a fully managed service with flexible development options such as pre-built templates, notebooks, and SDKs for Java, Python, and Go, and a rich set of built-in management tools that give data engineers choice and flexibility. provides a set of Dataflow integrates with Google Cloud products such as Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Vertex AI, Cloud Storage, Spanner, and BigTable. We also integrate with open source technologies like Kafka and JDBC, and third-party services like AWS S3 and Snowflake to best meet your analytics and machine learning needs.

As streaming analytics and machine learning needs continue to grow, customers with predictable processing volumes want to better optimize their Dataflow costs. Today, we are announcing the general availability of Dataflow Streaming Committed Use Discounts (CUD), offering new ways to save on streaming compute, a key driver of streaming costs. Get even bigger discounts when you commit to a baseline amount of Dataflow streaming compute usage for 1 or 3 years. Get 20% off with a 1-year commitment and 40% off with a 3-year commitment. .

Dataflow streaming CUD is a spend-based commitment that applies to the following Dataflow resources across all projects or regions associated with a single Cloud billing account:

Dataflow streaming CUD can be purchased from the Google Cloud console.

How to save money with Dataflow streaming CUD

To explain how Dataflow streaming CUD can help you save money, let's look at an example. Assume that your Dataflow streaming job is running in us-central1 (Iowa). This example streaming job uses the following resources:

10 nodes of instance type n1-standard-1 (vCPU: 1, RAM: 3.75 GB)

20 streaming engine compute units per hour

From the Dataflow pricing page, you can calculate the approximate hourly cost of your job to be $2.6034.

10 nodes * 1 streaming vCPU per node * $0.069 per streaming vCPU per hour = $0.69 per hour

10 nodes * 3.75GB per node * $0.003557 per GB per hour = $0.1334 per hour

20 Streaming Engine Compute Units * $0.089 per hour per compute unit = $1.78 per hour

(Please note that the prices above are examples. See Dataflow pricing for current pricing.)

Get a 20% discount when you purchase one year of CUD for the same job. This means the cost of the job will be reduced from $2.6034 to $2.0827 per hour for him. Save $4,561.33 in 1 year with Dataflow Streaming CUD.

Get a 40% discount when you purchase a 3-year CUD for your job. This means the cost of the job is reduced from $2.6034 to $1.562 per hour. Save $9,122.31 per year or $27,366.99 over 3 years with Dataflow Streaming CUD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/data-analytics/save-with-new-dataflow-streaming-committed-use-discounts-cuds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos