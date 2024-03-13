AFWERX Director talks about the role of tech startups and rapid innovation in great power competition > Air Force Materiel Command > View article





WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – AFWERX, the Department of the Air Force's innovation arm, will host engineers, startups and venture capitalists at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas from March 8-11, 2024. Meet with the nation's global security challenges and the role AFWERX plays in acquiring the cutting-edge technology needed to address them.

The three-day event focused on providing practical advice to small businesses on topics such as artificial intelligence, autonomy, cybersecurity, venture capital, foreign-owned enterprise issues, and navigating the defense innovation ecosystem. Panel discussions and hearth chats were held. The event comes as the Department of the Air Force conducts one of the most significant realignments in recent history, positioning the Air Force and Space Force to maintain supremacy in an era of global power competition. .

In his March 8 keynote, “Tracking Innovation: Lessons Learned,” Col. Elliott Lee, AFWERX Director and DAF Chief Commercialization Officer, said that as the AFWERX sector transitions into a company focused on big power competition, said a pipeline of cutting-edge technologies from start-ups and companies will be needed. Military personnel go to AFWERX.

“We work on a contract basis,” Lee said. “We're running the front end of the pipeline. We're prototyping and migrating those technologies, but there are other elements to this as well. It's the humans who really win the war. It's the Airmen and Guardians, members of our military. It's the Soldiers and Sailors. It's the Marine Corps. This weekend, you're going to see the entire defense, the joint community, talking about this here. Let’s go.”

But while innovation is important, Lee added, to have the greatest impact, the United States needs to bring technology to market before its adversaries.

“We need to move them quickly and get them into the hands of someone who can do something with them,” Lee said. “It gives (combatants) an advantage — I like to think of it as an unfair advantage — over the enemy in a wartime environment.”

Lee reiterated that American ingenuity is the country's “superpower” and gives it an advantage in winning wars.

“As we know, and you know, our adversaries want to take advantage of the superpower of American ingenuity,” Lee said. “That's why they're going to our university. That's why they're trying to buy your company. That's why they're interested in your intellectual property. That's why they're interested in your intellectual property. It is our superpower.”

Mr. Lee gave examples of America's enemies influencing and projecting military and economic power onto neighboring countries. Additionally, he provided success stories for each of his four divisions of AFVERX (AFVentures, Prime, SpaceWERX, and Spark).

Also on March 8, Lee joined leaders from the Defense Innovation Unit and NavalX in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the launch of the Joint Defense Innovation Space in Austin. The collaborative workspace is located at the Capital Factory at the Omni Hotel, home of AFWERX’s Austin hub.

“This new space is a testament to the strong collaboration occurring across the Department of Defense's innovation organization,” Lee said at the ceremony.

The co-location of these organizations is an effort to better scale the deployment of commercial technologies across the Department of Defense and deliver greater strategic impact. Additionally, these coordinated efforts are part of the Department of Defense's focus on improving demand signals for the commercial technology sector, making it easier for technology companies, especially startups and small businesses, to engage with the Department.

About AFWERX As DAF's Innovation Division and a division within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings America's cutting-edge ingenuity from small businesses and startups to address DAF's most pressing challenges. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel across five hubs and sites and runs an annual budget of $1.4 billion. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, please visit www.afwerx.com.

About AFRL The Air Force Research Laboratory is the Department of the Air Force's primary scientific research and development center. AFRL plays a critical role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable combat technology for the Air Force, Space Force, and Cyber ​​Space Force. With more than 12,500 employees in nine technology areas and 40 other businesses around the world, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology, from basic research to advanced research and technology development. doing. For more information, please visit www.afresearchlab.com.

