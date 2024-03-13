New York Times hits back at OpenAI hacking allegations





“[I]n OpenAI says The Times committed fraud by detecting that OpenAI stole copyrighted content. – Times Opposition Brief

In a brief filed on Monday, the New York Times Company (The Times) told a New York district court that in late February, The Times asked someone to prove that OpenAI infringed its copyright. He said OpenAI's claims that it paid someone to hack OpenAI's products were nothing more than an exaggeration. .

In late December 2023, The Times became the latest in a long line of whistleblowers to accuse Bing Chat, which uses OpenAI's large-scale language model ChatGPT and Microsoft's GPT-4, of widespread copyright infringement. . The Times claimed that Microsoft and OpenAI reproduced the Times' content verbatim and often attributed false information to the Times.

The Times' counter-preparation filed yesterday alleges that the Times is using deceptive prompts in clear violation of OpenAI's terms of service to target and exploit bugs (which OpenAI is working to resolve). is responding to OpenAI's recent motion to dismiss, which claims it paid money to The Times said the accusations were both false and irrelevant, and pointed the court to Exhibit J in the complaint, which states that the first few words or sentences of the Times contain infringing content from OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT. He explains that he brought it out. article. That work was only made necessary because OpenAI does not disclose the content it uses to train its models and power its products for users, the Times wrote, adding: In OpenAI's story, the Times added that OpenAI had engaged in fraudulent activity in detecting the theft of The Times' property and copyrighted content.

As for OpenAI's remaining claims to dismiss, the Times told the court they are primarily factual claims that cannot be determined at the motion to dismiss stage. For example, if OpenAI claims that users generally do not use OpenAI to circumvent paywalls, courts will be required to accept that statement at face value without analyzing user behavior. And OpenAI's bid to dismiss the Times Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) complaint has revealed details about the design of his model training process that must be revealed through discovery. Ta.

The Times' summary also labeled OpenAI and its business model as built on massive piracy, while the company and its business model are built on world-class journalism. By doing so, the two companies are compared. The Times alleges that not only the training data but also the ChatGPT and Browse with Bing products and the output generated in response to the queries infringe the Times' copyright.

The brief also requires the Times to identify all third parties who infringed Times articles as a result of their use of ChatGPT and Browse with Bing in order to allege contributory infringement beyond the instances identified in the complaint. It also refutes OpenAI's obvious theory that it should be. Under Arista Recs v. Usenet.com, knowledge of a specific infringement is not required to support a finding of contributory infringement, and the Times found that OpenAI knew or did not know that its services facilitated infringement. The brief states that all that is needed is to argue that it should have happened. The Times also cited OpenAI's disapproval of the Times' outreach in that it notified the Times of the matter in April 2023 and relied on its motion to dismiss the suit under the injunction. was particularly shocking, claiming that OpenAI was aware of the breach. Traditional evidence of actual or constructive knowledge of contributory infringement. Hartman v. Popcornflix.com LLC.

OpenAI has been sued over the past year by numerous creators and authors for training chatbots on content found online, including private and copyrighted content. At IPWatchdogs' recent AI Masters program, panelists pointed out a number of problems with existing generative AI products, from chatbots that encourage suicide to chatbots that spout confidential trade secrets when pressed. One of the panelists, Martijn Rasser, CRO and Managing Director at Datena, said these companies want to release these systems before they're ready for prime time and are seeing a massive gold rush. He said that Companies need to pump the brakes because once these models are out there, they can't be re-invented. ”

