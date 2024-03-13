TPG Telecom chooses Apigee for API management





Overcoming API visibility and duplication challenges

Apigee helps you overcome the challenges you face by leveraging APIs within your business. For example, limited visibility into APIs and their usage made policy creation difficult, slowed vulnerability remediation, slowed API testing and release, and significantly reduced time to market. I did. Additionally, a lack of visibility across business units resulted in extensive duplication of API-based products and services across different businesses and brands. Because there is no single platform to expose our APIs, when external consumers consume our services, API requests pass through multiple integration points, slowing response times. We also needed to improve our documentation approach to standardize and clarify processes and implementation rules, as well as provide a unified repository to store API artifacts related to rules, patterns, and integration styles.

Using Apigee and API Hub gives you a central place to design and publish your APIs, with clear specifications available and well-documented, and simplified design to reduce complexity and creation time. We are migrating to the first API format.

Prior to Apigee, replication also extended to security controls. Without a unified API management and API solution to provide an abstraction layer to API consumers, we had to deploy different penetration testing and security teams to independently test backend systems, networks, and customer experience applications. I had to get them involved. Since the penetration testing cycle is performed in two sprints, reducing the time required to implement the same controls on different platforms was a priority. The first sprint recommended security measures for the application, and the second sprint ensured that those measures were implemented.

We currently use Apigees Advanced API Security as a single control plane to manage security across hundreds of exposed APIs. Security control recommendations and remediation provided by the Apigees Advanced API Security solution also streamlines the process of consistently applying critical security controls.

Before implementing Apigee, our API management landscape was fragmented and complex. With multiple solutions, it was difficult to invest in platform engineering best practices, including CI/CD, observability, and governance. They couldn't implement observability through New Relic, Splunk, or other products, and they didn't conduct active monitoring to identify issues and notify the appropriate people to take action. Without automated CI/CD, many of these platforms require highly manual build and deployment processes that make code version control difficult to maintain and manage, making it difficult to deploy solutions into production. was often delayed by several weeks.

Apigee also allows us to standardize logging and monitoring, so all APIs follow a common pattern and Apigee logs are sent to Splunk for observability across the platform. We also currently have several alerting and monitoring systems set up to identify if the system is experiencing issues such as timeouts or delays, which allows us to quickly work with relevant teams to resolve these issues. It is now possible to collaborate with

In previous platforms, execution logic was tightly coupled between API development and deployment. This meant that the developer had to understand a significant amount of business logic before offering his API services to external customers. Providing these developers with up-to-date information added unnecessary overhead. Now, using Apigee, we've implemented a loosely coupled architecture, created a central API team focused on deployment, standards, and runtime operations, reduced development overhead, and accelerated release cycles.

Using Apigee, we were able to implement API standardization, security, and a consistent integration process. When planning a special event or promotion, such as a new phone launch, we capture request volume and expected launch traffic, and record other business metrics to determine the autoscaling characteristics of the EKS cluster. Masu. Apigee Hybrid scales very well without impacting performance or availability.

Onboard APIs to production 2x faster

We are currently onboarding our API to production in just two weeks, including integration, observability, and associated automation. With previous API management platforms, this could take up to 4 weeks. Apigee Advanced API Security allows you to evaluate the security score of each API and identify and remediate many issues before running a penetration test, ensuring you have sufficient confidence that basic security controls are protecting your production APIs. You can be confident.

We are now ready to accelerate Apigee adoption across the enterprise for internal and external API consumers, and realize the potential of APIs to create cross-sell and upsell opportunities within TPG Telecom.

